Crunch time: How do Kolkata’s cafés, restaurants, eateries reduce food waste?

If you were ever reminded by your parents of hunger in Africa when you didn’t finish your dinner, think about what eateries have to go through.

Sustainable kitchen practices are now a priority in the hospitality industry and one of the challenges restaurants and cafés across Kolkata are grappling with is food wastage.

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Many city restaurants admit that managing excess food remains a daily concern. No single system or standard practice is being followed.

My Kolkata spoke to restaurants and cafés around the city to know how they are tackling things like unpredictable footfall, leftovers and ingredient spoilage.

Some establishments are attempting systemic approaches, including tighter inventory planning, smaller-batch cooking, repurposing kitchen scraps and distributing surplus food through NGOs or local networks.

Others say the process is still evolving according to the scale and nature of their operations.

Planning the plate

For restaurants serving buffet, the concern is more serious and needs daily tracking. For Sushant Sengupta, one of the owners of 6 Ballygunge Place, it is important to have meticulous forecasting every day.

“The entire idea regarding food wastage or excess food management lies in how you plan your day or how you plan your kitchen,” he said.

The team at the restaurant outlets studies daily sales data and compares it with past trends.

“We keep on studying portions that have been sold for the day and also similar numbers from last week, six months ago or even a year back. That tells the kitchen exactly how many portions to prepare.”

However, catering remains a challenge.

“If the guarantee given by the customer is not fulfilled, there is huge wastage, but there are also times when more people turn up. So we prepare about 10 per cent extra,” Sengupta explained.

For surplus food they collaborate with NGOs to distribute among people in need, Sengupta said.

Small batches, big impact

Food waste management remains a daily challenge due to unpredictable footfall, leftovers, ingredient spoilage and catering fluctuations Shutterstock

Producing in smaller batches has helped several cafés reduce waste. Chef Urvika Kanoi said minimising waste is part of the DNA at The Daily.

“We believe in creating quality and small batches. If it sells out, it sells out. We don’t believe in mass production.”

At the cafe, ingredients do not go to waste, she said.

“If there are excess ingredients, they get converted into new dishes. Scraps are used across the board. Vegetable scraps go into stocks, fruit peels become garnishes or powders, and even prawn heads are used to extract oil,” she said.

Bread that does not sell is repurposed.

“It becomes staff meals, breadcrumbs or toasties. Even sourdough discard is used for cookies or pancakes. Our trash is so little. Even our spent coffee is collected and used as fertiliser.”

The problem is more complex for confectioneries due to the shorter shelf life of the products.

“In the summer, the shelf life is less than 24 hours,” said a small bakery franchise owner in Behala, requesting anonymity.

“We cannot distribute it among the staff or the underprivileged; therefore, the extra food is dumped. The only way we can tackle it is by cutting down the order we place with the manufacturer.”

Reinventing kitchen scraps

Many establishments are adopting tighter inventory planning, smaller-batch cooking, repurposing scraps and distributing surplus food through NGOs or local networks Shuttertock

At Sienna, co-head chef Avinandan Kundu explained how scraps are reimagined as ingredients.

“Vegetable scraps we often juice for dressings or roast for reductions. Whey is caramelised for sauces. We try not to push food onto tables. Guests can order as much as they want based on their appetite.”

Many pop-up kitchens are doing the same by introducing fermented drinks made from citrus fruit and their peels.

Beyond the kitchen

Some establishments are taking their efforts beyond their premises. At Garden Cafe, founder Sandip Nowlakha said, “We have been sending the waste to a piggery and serving the excess food to street dwellers at night. Being a pure vegetarian, the environmental impact is less.”

Meanwhile, newer entrants like Perima’s are focusing on discipline from the beginning.

Founder director Akshay Ramani said: “We buy meat daily to maintain freshness and avoid excess. We are very conscious about how much we cook.”

Many restaurateurs also said that cutting down on the menu due to the ongoing LPG crunch has helped with managing excess food and wastage.

But minor wastage is still inevitable, said Ramani of Perima’s. “Chutneys are what get wasted sometimes, but even that goes into staff meals. On rare occasions, surplus food is shared with those in need nearby.”