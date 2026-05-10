How many eggs are too many eggs? Daily intake, health benefits and risks explained

For something so simple, the egg has sparked a surprisingly complex debate. Long hailed as a “complete food,” it sits on breakfast plates across India — but questions persist: Is eating eggs every day actually healthy, and how many is too many?

What’s really inside an egg?

A single medium egg packs a nutritional punch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata-based general physician Debadeep Dutta said a medium egg provides about 66 kcal, 6.4g protein, and 4.6g fat, of which 1.7g is the good unsaturated kind. It also contains choline, folate, vitamin D and iodine, making it a cost-effective, nutrient-dense food.

Adding to this, nutrition supervisor and writer Aditi Biswas highlighted that hen’s eggs are rich in vitamins A, D and B12 — essential for boosting immunity, bone health and red blood cell formation. She also emphasised that choline is a critical nutrient for brain development, liver function and metabolism.

Cholesterol: Still a concern?

Eggs have long been under scrutiny for their cholesterol content — around 210mg per egg. But the narrative has shifted.

“Dietary cholesterol from eggs does not impact blood cholesterol levels as significantly as once believed. Saturated fats and excess salt are bigger contributors to cardiovascular risk,” explained Biswas.

“For most healthy individuals, moderate egg consumption does not increase heart disease risk,” she added.

Dutta echoed this, noting that while total cholesterol may rise slightly, HDL (good cholesterol) also increases — keeping the overall lipid ratio stable, which is a more reliable marker of heart health.

“In fact, many people believe that duck eggs are not good for health. That, again, is a myth. Duck albumen also contains significant amounts of methionine, threonine, tryptophan and sulphur-containing amino acids,” he added.

Why eggs earn their ‘superfood’ status

Dietician and nutritionist Jayati Basu outlined why eggs remain a dietary staple:

Muscle repair: High-quality protein and amino acids support muscle growth

Brain and eye health: Choline boosts cognitive function; antioxidants protect vision

Immunity booster & weight management: Protein aids satiety and immune function

Bone strength: Eggs are a rich source of vitamin D and vitamin D supports bone density

Essential minerals: Eggs also contain small amounts of iron

Additionally, Dutta noted their role during pregnancy, as folate and iodine help prevent neural tube defects and support brain development.

So, how many eggs are too many?

The answer depends on your health profile.

Biswas recommends:

Healthy adults: 1-2 eggs daily is safe and beneficial

People with diabetes or high cholesterol: Around 3-4 eggs per week, depending on medical advice

Dutta pointed out that moderate intake (1-4 eggs per week) is linked to lower stroke risk, while very high intake (10+ per week) may increase risk.

The bottom line

Eggs are nutritious, affordable, and versatile — but moderation matters.

“Everyone should include at least one egg in their daily diet. However, those with heart or kidney conditions should consult a dietitian,” concluded Basu.