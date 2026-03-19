Feel the (f)ire: Noma controversy sparks debate on toxic kitchen cultures and changing chef mindsets

Successful restaurants and their star chefs are often seen as grumpy, strict, and sometimes, a bully. Remember chef Skinner from Ratatouille? Or Carmy Berzatto from the TV series The Bear? (We are not even mentioning Gordon Ramsay’s shows here!)

But this glorification of high-pressure kitchens is facing a backlash. The ongoing controversy around the Copenhagen, Denmark-based restaurant Noma and chef René Redzepi has sparked a worldwide debate on whether such kitchens justify harsh behaviour and ill treatment of staff.

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In March 2026, René Redzepi resigned from the post of founding chef after former employees who worked at the restaurant between 2009 and 2017 accused him of abuse and misconduct, including physical mistreatment. After a series of videos of the staff narrating incidents went viral, a global discussion ignited around the toxic work culture in such fine dining restaurants.

Miles away, in Kolkata, chefs and culinary educators of the city say the industry is evolving — with empathy, professionalism and structured systems replacing fear-driven environments.

Culinary mentor Sujan Mukherjee believes this shift was long overdue.

“Unprofessional language is not acceptable in any industry. Training and handling work pressure are key, and strong HR rules and laws are helping improve kitchen environments,” he said, highlighting the role of formal education and better infrastructure in shaping modern kitchens.

Chef Skinner from the animated movie ‘Ratatouille’

The narrative of pressure automatically creating toxicity is also being challenged. Kolkata chefs argue that while intensity is inherent to the profession, it does not have to translate into hostility.

Celebrity chef Shaun Kenworthy reflects on this balance.

“The best kitchens still demand pace, discipline and very high standards, but without unnecessary aggression,” he said. Referring to establishments like Noma, he notes that pressure can strain tempers, but he says that kitchens are also built on teamwork and camaraderie. “It is a far more nuanced and human environment than simply calling it toxic.”

At the same time, lived experiences reveal how deeply ingrained harsher practices once were.

Chef Urvika Kanoi speaks candidly about this reality. “I have seen extreme forms of discipline, even physical aggression. It exists, but it is changing,” she said, stressing that while kitchens demand precision, abuse cannot be justified. She adds that back in the day long hours and high stress often blurred the boundaries, normalising such behaviour.

Kolkata chefs argue that while intensity is inherent to the profession, it does not have to translate into hostility Shutterstock

The driving force behind the change has been the new generation entering the industry, especially Gen Z.

City-based hospitality educators say that younger chefs are not only better trained, but also more vocal about mental health, boundaries and sustainability in their careers.

Highlighting this change, the head of the department of SBIHM, Pratap Jha, said, “Today’s students are more aware, more focused and respond better to motivation than fear.” He noted that culture of shouting or intimidation are no longer effective or encouraged.

From an institutional perspective, the shift is supported by leadership and systems. Kitchens are turning into more organised spaces. Clarity in roles and the use of technology reduce chaos and stress.

Raja Sadhukhan, principal of the Institute of Hotel Management, Taratala, sees this as a structural evolution. “We now have qualified chefs, defined roles and better use of technology. Leaders are more empathetic and focused on creating a learning environment.”

Director of culinary arts, development and teaching, chef Sanjay Kak of IIHM Kolkata, adds that this transformation has been gradual rather than sudden.

“It is not that high-pressure kitchens are always abusive. The change has been happening over the last decade, supported by technology, better systems and growing awareness,” he explained.