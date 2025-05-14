Binge, without the bulge: 5 Kolkata restaurants and cafes for health-conscious foodies

Food that tantalises your taste buds isn’t enough anymore for Kolkatans. City folks are now readily looking for healthier options at restaurants, preferably with calorific count and macro nutrient breakdown. To cater to the nutritional needs of the health-conscious foodies, these new Kolkata restaurants and cafes are offering a diverse lineup of high protein, low carbohydrate and easy-on-the-gut dishes to choose from.

Yellow Straw

Looking for wholesome salads, smoothie bowls or fresh fruit juice? Yellow Straw offers an extensive menu with information on the nutritional value. Beat the heat with their fresh fruit bowls that come loaded with seeds and nuts. If you are craving a dessert, go for their cold smoothie bowls. Quench your thirst with their cold-pressed fruit juices that boost immunity, detox and energise.

Must try: Premium mix fruit salad, Quinoa salad, King mango smoothie bowl

Pocket pinch for one: Rs 500 approx

Address: Across Kolkata

Falam Cafe





Fresh fruit salads, healthy snacks, protein-packed smoothie bowls and more are available at this vegetarian Falam Cafe. Also enjoy sandwiches made with whole wheat and multigrain breads. To beat the heat this summer, sip on some healthy milkshakes.

Must try: Super avocado smoothie bowl, Chatpata Chickpea Sandwich, Mexican Three Bean salad

Pocket pinch for one: Rs 450 approx

Address: P/7/A, Phoolbagan, Bata More, Near Aakash Institute, CIT Road, Kankurgachi, Kolkata: 700054

WeFit





WeFit in Salt Lake brings to you an array of healthy and protein-packed options. They have wholesome non-vegetarian bowls, multigrain subs, high protein grilled meat, super salads and more. One can order on Swiggy and Zomato too.

Must try: Chicken Tikka Keto Bowl, Overload Chicken Mighty Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Breast Bowl

Pocket pinch for one: Rs 299 approx

Address: 1st Floor, Electronics Complex, Block EP & GP, Near RBL Bank, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata: 700156

Keto Cafe









On a Keto diet but feel like having a nice time at a quaint cafe? Head to Bhowanipur’s Keto Cafe, which opens up a Pandora’s box of keto options. From keto salads and bowls to pizzas and desserts, there is something in keto for everyone.

Must try: Keto Fish Fry, Keto Pizzas, Keto Brownie

Pocket pinch for two: Rs 450 approx

Address: 63B, Sarat Bose Rd, Lansdown, Bhowanipore, Kolkata: 700025

Calorie Crave

Turn to Calorie Crave for healthy options near Hindustan Park. Dig into steaks, salads, roast chicken and more. The menu here also mentions the calorie count to help you keep your daily calorie intake in check.

Must try: Quinoa Roasted Chicken Salad, Pan Roasted Chicken, Bhetki Steak Meal

Pocket pinch for one: Rs 200 approx

Address: 2, Maharaj Nanda Kumar Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata: 700029