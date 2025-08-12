Butter us up! Where to get Mumbai’s beloved bun maska in Kolkata

Mumbai’s Iranian cafes popularised the bun maska — a soft, pillowy bun lathered with butter and paired with a steaming cup of chai. Bun maska is comfort food at its simplest. Once a staple in Iranian cafés, this humble delight has found its way into Kolkata’s tea shops, bakeries and cafés. From old-school charm to modern twists, here’s where you can bite into the city’s most irresistible bun maska.

The OG Bun Maska at Sharma Tea

If you are looking forward to having an authentic experience of a bun maska, then head to Sharma Tea near Rabindra Sarobar. A soft, sweet bun with a generous layer of butter and sprinkled with a special masala makes it a perfect accompaniment to their kesar chai.

Pocket pinch: Rs 80; Address: 3C, Sarat Chatterjee Avenue, near Menoka Cinema

Jam Bun Maska at Pappu Chaiwalla

A sweet twist on the classic, this soft, buttery bun comes layered with a generous smear of fruity jam, making each bite a balance of creamy richness and tangy sweetness. Perfect for those who like their chai-time snack with a nostalgic, old-school bakery vibe.

Price: Rs 110; Address: Ground Floor, MB-690, Salt Lake Bypass, AQ Block, Sector V

Cheeni Maska Bun at Shikora The Tea Hub

Here, the bun maska gets a simple yet indulgent upgrade. The buttered buns, sprinkled with a light dusting of sugar, will take you back to your school days. The sugar melts slightly into the warm butter, creating a delightful crunch and sweetness that pairs beautifully with a strong cup of tea.

Price: Rs 120; Address: 26B, Allenby Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Bun cheese garlic maska at Chai Garam Cafe

This savoury version packs in flavours with buns spread with aromatic garlic butter and topped with gooey melted cheese. Warm, fragrant, and satisfyingly indulgent, it’s the kind of bun maska that turns a tea-time snack into a full-on comfort food.

Price: Rs 60; Address: 1802, Rajdanga Main Road, Sector A, Kasba

Nutella Bun Maska at Muskaa Bun

For chocoholics, this is pure bliss! Pillowy buns spread with butter and a luscious layer of creamy Nutella. The rich chocolate-hazelnut spread melts slightly into the warm bread, creating an irresistible combination of sweet, nutty, and buttery goodness that feels like dessert and snack in one.

Price: Rs 59 - Rs 159; Address: P126, Block A, Lake Town, South Dum Dum