ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Flurys, Park Street, turns into an Easter garden

Easter bunnies, Easter eggs and festive decor turn the iconic confectionery into a haven of sweet delights

Jaismita Alexander Published 17.04.25, 02:38 PM
The Easter bunny has hopped into Flurys and turned it into an Easter wonderland, with the iconic Park Street restaurant decked up in festive decor and exclusive treats
1 8

The Easter bunny has hopped into Flurys and turned it into an Easter wonderland, with the iconic Park Street restaurant decked up in festive decor and exclusive treats

Images by Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
As you enter the confectionery, you are greeted by giant bunnies, and a flowering garden of wonders
2 8

As you enter the confectionery, you are greeted by giant bunnies, and a flowering garden of wonders

The ceiling has cut-outs of adorable butterflies, carrots and Easter eggs, adding to the aesthetic of the eatery
3 8

The ceiling has cut-outs of adorable butterflies, carrots and Easter eggs, adding to the aesthetic of the eatery

While you enjoy the ambience, take a bite of some delectable Easter-special treats
4 8

While you enjoy the ambience, take a bite of some delectable Easter-special treats

From chocolate filled Easter eggs, nougat eggs to simnel cake — it is raining treats on Park Street
5 8

From chocolate filled Easter eggs, nougat eggs to simnel cake — it is raining treats on Park Street

Get your hands on bunny-themed cakes, animal figurine chocolates and big Easter Eggs hiding surprises. There are sugar cookies too!
6 8

Get your hands on bunny-themed cakes, animal figurine chocolates and big Easter Eggs hiding surprises. There are sugar cookies too!

Speaking about the decor, Rajesh Singh, national head, Flurys said: ‘We stick to the traditional Easter products at Flurys every year. Among them, the Easter eggs, bunnies, hot cross buns and Simnel cake are the hot favourites. This time, we have added Easter-themed decor, which is being appreciated by our guests. We have over 70 outlets in and around Kolkata now, hence we can reach out to a wider audience’
7 8

Speaking about the decor, Rajesh Singh, national head, Flurys said: ‘We stick to the traditional Easter products at Flurys every year. Among them, the Easter eggs, bunnies, hot cross buns and Simnel cake are the hot favourites. This time, we have added Easter-themed decor, which is being appreciated by our guests. We have over 70 outlets in and around Kolkata now, hence we can reach out to a wider audience’

Vikas Kumar, director - food production, Flurys, said: ‘At Flurys, Easter is a celebration of tradition and craftsmanship. We handcraft a wide range of Easter Eggs — ranging from chocolate and marzipan to nougat, real eggshell, and even one covered in a gold leaf — using recipes passed down through generations. What differentiates us is our drive for authenticity: whereas most commercial brands use store-bought fare such as marzipan, we make it all in-house. Baked fresh in batches throughout the day, particularly on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, they're a labour of love’
8 8

Vikas Kumar, director - food production, Flurys, said: ‘At Flurys, Easter is a celebration of tradition and craftsmanship. We handcraft a wide range of Easter Eggs — ranging from chocolate and marzipan to nougat, real eggshell, and even one covered in a gold leaf — using recipes passed down through generations. What differentiates us is our drive for authenticity: whereas most commercial brands use store-bought fare such as marzipan, we make it all in-house. Baked fresh in batches throughout the day, particularly on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, they're a labour of love’

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Restaurants Easter Food Easter Eggs Flurys
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE