Flurys Park Street decked up to celebrate Easter in Kolkata
In pictures: Flurys, Park Street, turns into an Easter garden
Easter bunnies, Easter eggs and festive decor turn the iconic confectionery into a haven of sweet delights
Jaismita Alexander
Published 17.04.25, 02:38 PM
The Easter bunny has hopped into Flurys and turned it into an Easter wonderland, with the iconic Park Street restaurant decked up in festive decor and exclusive treats
Images by Amit Datta
As you enter the confectionery, you are greeted by giant bunnies, and a flowering garden of wonders
The ceiling has cut-outs of adorable butterflies, carrots and Easter eggs, adding to the aesthetic of the eatery
While you enjoy the ambience, take a bite of some delectable Easter-special treats
From chocolate filled Easter eggs, nougat eggs to simnel cake — it is raining treats on Park Street
Get your hands on bunny-themed cakes, animal figurine chocolates and big Easter Eggs hiding surprises. There are sugar cookies too!
Speaking about the decor, Rajesh Singh, national head, Flurys said: ‘We stick to the traditional Easter products at Flurys every year. Among them, the Easter eggs, bunnies, hot cross buns and Simnel cake are the hot favourites. This time, we have added Easter-themed decor, which is being appreciated by our guests. We have over 70 outlets in and around Kolkata now, hence we can reach out to a wider audience’
Vikas Kumar, director - food production, Flurys, said: ‘At Flurys, Easter is a celebration of tradition and craftsmanship. We handcraft a wide range of Easter Eggs — ranging from chocolate and marzipan to nougat, real eggshell, and even one covered in a gold leaf — using recipes passed down through generations. What differentiates us is our drive for authenticity: whereas most commercial brands use store-bought fare such as marzipan, we make it all in-house. Baked fresh in batches throughout the day, particularly on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, they're a labour of love’