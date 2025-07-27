When hope turns into despair: Mansa Devi tragedy adds to India’s stampede setbacks

A stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple on Sunday claimed at least six lives and left many injured, casting a long shadow over yet another pilgrimage marred by chaos.

Large crowds had gathered at the hilltop shrine for darshan, but what was meant to be a moment of devotion descended into tragedy.

India, home to some of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has a long and painful history of stampedes at temples, prayer meetings and festivals.

Poor crowd management, lack of infrastructure, and panic triggered by rumours have often turned acts of faith into fatal incidents.

Here is a detailed look at the last ten major stampede tragedies in India over the past two years:

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (June 4, 2025)

A celebratory parade marking Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first IPL title turned tragic when a massive crowd gathered outside the stadium gates led to a deadly stampede.

At least 11 people died and several others were seriously injured.

The sheer volume of fans, absence of barricades, and bottlenecks near exit points were cited as contributing factors.

Sri Lairai Devi Temple, Goa (May 3, 2025)

Six people, including elderly devotees, died and over 100 were injured in the early morning stampede during the annual fire-walking festival.

With thousands crowding the temple premises at once, a sudden jostle near the entrance gate reportedly led to the fatal push.

New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi ( February 15, 2025)

Eighteen people lost their lives in a stampede as large groups of pilgrims waited for a special train to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

Overcrowded platforms, lack of announcements, and poor dispersal management contributed to the tragic crush.

Sangam, Uttar Pradesh (January 29, 2025)

Thirty people were killed and over 60 injured during the ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Maha Kumbh.

As millions gathered on the banks of the Sangam for the auspicious dip, reports of a collapsing barricade caused panic.

Eyewitnesses said volunteers were outnumbered and unable to regulate the flow of pilgrims.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Andhra Pradesh (January 8, 2025 )

Six pilgrims were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event.

Hundreds rushed to secure limited tickets for darshan at the iconic temple, resulting in chaos near the counters.

Lack of queue management and early morning congestion worsened the situation.

Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad (December 4, 2024)

In a rare instance outside religious spaces, a stampede occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun.

A woman was killed and a young boy injured as fans rushed into the packed cinema hall.

Local reports suggested that counterfeit tickets and uncontrolled crowd inflow led to the tragedy.

Hathras, Uttar Pradesh (July 2, 2024)

One of the deadliest recent stampedes, over 100 people were crushed to death at a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) hosted by self-styled godman Bhole Baba.

Tens of thousands had gathered in a field with poor infrastructure and no emergency exits.

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden panic when a dust storm hit and rumours of a tent collapse spread.

Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple, Indore (March 31, 2023)

Thirty-six people died when the roof over a stepwell inside the temple premises collapsed during a Ram Navami havan.

As the concrete slab gave way, devotees fell into the water-filled pit.

The lack of safety railing and overcrowding on the slab contributed to the high toll.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Jammu & Kashmir (January 1, 2022)

Twelve people were killed and 16 injured in a stampede at the shrine during New Year celebrations.

A sudden surge near Gate 3, reportedly after an argument between two groups, led to a deadly crush.

Despite previous warnings about capacity overload, authorities had not restricted entry adequately.

Recurring questions on safety

The repeated nature of these tragedies raises urgent questions about crowd control protocols and administrative accountability at mass gatherings.

While faith draws millions, it is often not met with adequate logistical planning.

Experts continue to call for better public event management, use of AI-backed crowd monitoring, and real-time communication tools. But as Sunday's Haridwar incident tragically proves, lessons from the past often remain unlearnt.

