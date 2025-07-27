In first visit to Siachen after Operation Sindoor, Army Chief Dwivedi interacts with J&K Rifles

1 3 In this image released by @adgpi on X on July 27, 2025, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi interacts with troops during a visit to a forward post in Siachen. (PTI)

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited a forward post in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, and interacted with troops of the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF).

The visit was an emotional one for the Army Chief, as he returned to the battalion he was once commissioned into and later commanded.

The Indian Army shared photographs of the visit on X and said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS visited a forward post in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield and interacted with the valiant troops of 18 JAK RIF. The visit was emotionally resonant, as it brought the #COAS back to the very battalion he was once commissioned into and had the honour to command.”

During the visit, General Dwivedi reunited with seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) who had served under his leadership during their early years as soldiers.

“In a truly touching moment filled with nostalgia, the #COAS reunited with seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) who had served under his leadership in the battalion as young soldiers,” the Army said in another post.

The Army added, “Amidst the icy heights of Siachen, the COAS relived cherished memories, shared heartfelt moments and celebrated the unbreakable bond of camaraderie and timeless brotherhood with the soldiers.”

The visit came a day after General Dwivedi addressed a gathering at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. During the address, he announced the formation of a new “all-arms brigade” named ‘Rudra’.

General Dwivedi also referred to the recent Operation Sindoor, saying, “Operation Sindoor is our resolve, message and answer.”