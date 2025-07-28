Crescendo 2025: Calcutta School of Music’s annual showcase strikes a resonant chord

1 7

The Calcutta School of Music (CSM) brought the city alive with the 14th edition of Crescendo, its flagship talent contest, held on July 26 and 27. Established in 1915, CSM has long been a cultural beacon for Western and Indian music in eastern India. Crescendo, which began in 2010, was envisioned as a platform to discover and encourage young musical talent across a wide range of disciplines. This year’s edition saw an impressive turnout of students across Kolkata and its suburbs, carrying forward the event’s legacy of excellence and inclusivity.

Open to students from Class IV through undergraduate college years, Crescendo 2025 welcomed entries across both Western Classical and non-classical genres. Participants competed in categories such as piano, violin, classical guitar, solo voice, drums, electronic keyboard, and non-classical guitar. Performances were pre-recorded and evaluated by a panel of judges from across India, before finalists performed live in Kolkata. The competition continues to remain entirely free, a rarity in India’s competitive music landscape, and a reflection of the school’s commitment to access and opportunity.

“The event was designed to bring out the best talent in various age groups and give them a platform to perform in front of an audience, which becomes difficult for students who are coached privately,” said Jyotishka Dasgupta, president of The Calcutta School of Music. “Despite changing judges every year, it’s remarkable how the same talented children often re-emerge as winners — year after year — proving both the depth of their skill and the fairness of our evaluation system.” Dasgupta also highlighted the role of Crescendo in reaching underserved areas like Nagaland and Meghalaya in earlier editions, though this year’s participants were primarily from Kolkata and nearby districts.

One of the most memorable moments from this year’s finals was the electrifying performance by drummer Brishti Mukherjee, who clinched the Drums title in the Intermediate category. Known for her consistent wins across multiple age groups in previous editions, Brishti’s rhythmic finesse and commanding stage presence earned applause from both judges and audience alike. Sharing the spotlight were other standouts such as Shreyan Dasgupta in solo voice and Jyotishka Chakraborty in non-classical guitar, rounding off the intermediate section with flair and finesse.

In the Western Classical segment, winners included Reyansh Chatterjee for classical guitar, Isabelle Basumata for violin, and Aitijhyo Kundo for piano. Junior category laurels went to Himaghna Roy (guitar), Swapnil Saha (violin), and Alekhya Roy (piano). The Intermediate Classical section saw victories by Anushka Sanghvi (guitar), Aandre Halder (violin), and Siddhid Halder (piano), each of whom showcased striking musical maturity and technique beyond their years.

The non-classical segment saw equally strong performances. Winners included Gourik Dutta (electronic keyboard), Sanskriti Singh (guitar), and Rihana Roy (solo voice). Aadri Saha, Ankush Banik, and Duhita Dasgupta topped the Junior category in keyboard, guitar, and voice respectively. A special mention went to the drummer duo from the Junior level — Saatwik Maji and Sambit Sengupta — who jointly claimed top honours with energetic and well-synchronised routines.

Crescendo XIV reaffirmed its role as a crucial platform for young musicians. With its no-fee structure, professional judging process, and support for both group and individual entrants, it continues to stand out as one of the most accessible and rewarding music competitions in the country.