Thai-Cambodian war: Peace talks in Malaysia but shelling keeps civilians on toes

1 5 A house is seen damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Surin Province, Thailand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP/PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

As fighting along the Thailand-Cambodia border entered its fourth day, Thai and Cambodian leaders are expected to meet in Malaysia for talks aimed at ending the conflict, according to the Thai prime minister’s office.

A spokesperson said Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will travel to Malaysia on Monday following an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “to discuss peace efforts in the region.” The talks will be held under the ASEAN framework, which Anwar chairs this year.

Phumtham’s Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, is also expected to attend, though Cambodian authorities have yet to confirm his presence. The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump urged both nations to end hostilities, warning that trade agreements with either country would be stalled if the fighting continued.

2 5 Local villagers help unloading supplies donated by a charity for refugees from a truck, as they take refuge in Wat Phnom Kamboar, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, Sunday, July 27, 2025, amid the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia. (AP/PTI)

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that he had spoken to the leaders of both countries and that “both sides agreed to meet to negotiate a ceasefire.”

Hun Manet said on Sunday that Cambodia had agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.” He said Trump had informed him that Thailand had also agreed to halt attacks following his call with Phumtham. Cambodia’s foreign minister Prak Sokhonn has been tasked with coordinating with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Thai counterpart on the next steps.

Thailand’s response has been more guarded. Phumtham thanked Trump and said the country “agreed in principle to a ceasefire,” while stressing the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia. The Thai Foreign Ministry said Phumtham had called for swift bilateral talks to lay out a roadmap for resolution.

3 5 An evacuated child receives treatment helped by her mother in Wat Phnom Kamboar, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, Sunday, July 27, 2025, as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its fourth day. (AP/PTI)

The fighting, which erupted after a land mine explosion on Thursday injured five Thai soldiers, has displaced more than 168,000 people and claimed at least 34 lives. Both governments accuse each other of starting the clashes. Diplomatic ties have frayed further, with ambassadors recalled and border crossings closed.

Despite the scheduled peace talks, hostilities continued on Sunday. Col. Richa Suksowanont, a deputy spokesperson for the Thai army, said Cambodian forces launched heavy artillery strikes into Thailand’s Surin province, hitting civilian homes and targeting the contested Ta Muen Thom temple.

“Cambodia also launched rocket attacks targeting the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple, claimed by both countries, and other areas in a bid to reclaim territory secured by Thai troops,” he said.

4 5 Thai Buddhist monks who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, Thailand, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP/PTI)

In retaliation, Thai forces responded with long-range artillery fire targeting Cambodian artillery and rocket launchers.

Richa added that Trump's mediation was a “separate matter.” He said battlefield operations would continue unless Cambodia formally initiates negotiations.

“Any cessation of hostilities cannot be reached while Cambodia is severely lacking in good faith and repeatedly violating the basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law," the Thai Foreign Ministry said.

5 5 Thai family take care of their kids who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Surin province, Thailand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Cambodia accused Thailand of escalating the violence. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, spokesperson for the Cambodian Defence Ministry, said Thai troops had launched a “large-scale incursion” on Sunday.

“Such actions undermine all efforts toward peaceful resolution and expose Thailand's clear intent to escalate rather than de-escalate the conflict,” she said.

Thailand has so far reported 21 deaths, mostly civilians. Cambodia has confirmed 13 deaths. More than 131,000 people have fled their homes in Thailand, and another 37,000 have been displaced in Cambodia. In many affected areas, schools and hospitals are shut and villages lie abandoned.

Pichayut Surasit, an air-conditioning technician, left his job in Bangkok to return to his hometown near the border.

“I didn't have the heart to continue with my work when I heard the news. I wanted to come back as soon as possible, but I had to wait until the evening,” he said. Now staying in a shelter housing 6,000 evacuees, he worries about his wife and twin daughters back home in Kap Choeng district.

Bualee Chanduang, a local vendor sheltering at the same facility with her family and pet rabbit, said, “I pray for God to help so that both sides can agree to talk and end this war.”

Human Rights Watch has condemned the use of cluster munitions in populated areas and urged both governments to prioritise civilian protection. The UN Security Council has called on ASEAN to play a larger role in mediation.

The US has offered to help. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the foreign ministers of both countries on Sunday.

"The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia," the State Department said.

RELATED TOPICS Malaysia Civilians