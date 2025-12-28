Sip, stir, repeat: Five viral party drink recipes from the ’gram to ring in 2026

As the New Year countdown begins, Instagram is buzzing with unique party drink reels. From unexpected flavour pairings to quick-fix beverages, creators are serving up standout festive pours. Whether you are hosting a house party or just making yourself a refreshing sip, My Kolkata rounds up five trending recipes to help you shake and stir your way into 2026.

Dirty Cola: A fizzy rebel with a frothy twist

Give your regular Coke an instant, party-worthy upgrade with this refreshing recipe suggested by content creator Sanjana Das. Add a hint of lemon zest to a generous supply of ice cubes. Mix coffee for a subtle bitterness and coconut milk for a velvety finish. The result is a visually striking beverage with a unique texture and a delightful taste.

Homemade Baileys: Flavour forward and fuss-free

Short on time but still keen on serving something indulgent at your New Year bash? Food blogger Devashree Sanghvi has the perfect solution. Think a smooth blend of whisky and coffee. This fuss-free beverage is luxuriously creamy, comforting, delectable and revitalising.

Spiced strawberry and rose vodka: A floral-fruity sip worth the wait

Craving a drink that smells as divine as it tastes? That’s hardly too much to ask for. Chef Jaspreet Singh teaches how to make this perfect party beverage. Mix juicy strawberries, rose and aromatic spices with vodka. Just remember the concoction needs to be refrigerated for 48 hours before it is ready to be savoured.

Who said persimmons are only meant for puddings?

This seasonal fruit has been taking over Instagram reels — puddings, custards and what not. Persimmons have emerged as the winter show stealers. And, it’s time they conquer more avenues. Food blogger Bhavya teaches how to use this fruit to create a drink that is equal parts fizzy and sweet. Bright and subtly spiced, this persimmon-ginger ale combo is perfect for ringing in the New Year, and once you try this there is no going back.

When berry meets brew, magic follows!

This is indeed a very unexpected collab. Mix cranberry juice with a shot of espresso. Then, top it with ice cubes. Tadah! You have made yourself a tangy, refreshing coffee that is as layered as it gets. Sweet, sour and bitter notes come together in a drink that surprises you with every sip. Take notes from content creator Saee’s recipe to make this yourself.