Easy Valentine’s Day recipes with seasonal and hyperlocal ingredients for two in Kolkata
Love on a plate: Put a Bengali twist on Valentine’s Day dinner with five easy recipes
Put together a gourmet-style spread without spending hours in the kitchen this February 14
My Kolkata Web Desk
Published 12.02.26, 04:41 PM
Shutterstock
A cosy Valentine’s
Day at home can be just as special as dining out. With seasonal, hyperlocal
ingredients easily available across Kolkata markets, you can put together a
gourmet-style spread without spending hours in the kitchen. From indulgent
desserts to flavour-packed mains, here are five easy recipes for two that
promise romance on a plate.
Baileys with nolen
gur
Shutterstock
A Bengal favourite
meets a creamy classic in this no-fuss dessert drink. The smoky sweetness of
nolen gur blends beautifully with Baileys, while a scoop of vanilla ice cream
makes it indulgent and celebratory. It is effortless, elegant and perfect to
begin or end your evening.
Ingredients
Baileys:
120 ml
Nolen
gur: 2 tbsps, grated or melted
Vanilla
ice cream: 2 scoops
Method
Warm
the nolen gur slightly so it becomes syrupy
In
two serving glasses, pour 60 ml Baileys each
Stir
in 1 tbsp nolen gur into each glass
Top
each with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Serve
immediately
Love charcuterie
board
Shutterstock
Put together a
playful, no-cook platter that balances sweet, salty and tangy flavours. With
Bandel cheese bringing in a smoky Bengali touch and fresh fruits adding
brightness, this board is perfect for grazing while you sip and talk.
Ingredients
Bandel
cheese: 100 gm, cubed
Cheddar
cheese: 100 gm, sliced
Olives:
½ cup
Pineapples
or black grapes: 1 cup, chopped
Potato
crackers: 1 packet, about 100 gm
Method
Arrange
Bandel cheese and cheddar on a wooden board
Place
olives in a small bowl and add to the board
Scatter
chopped pineapple or grapes around the cheeses
Add
potato crackers on the side
Serve
immediately with toothpicks or small forks
Baked bekti with a
melting butter candle
Shutterstock
This dramatic yet
simple main is perfect for a special night. Fresh bekti is seasoned lightly and
baked to flaky perfection. The parsley butter candle melts over the warm baked
fish, creating a rich, aromatic sauce right at the table.
Ingredients
Bekti
fillet: 2 pieces, about 200 gm each
Garlic:
6 cloves, finely chopped
Black
pepper powder: 1 teaspoon
Salt:
1 teaspoon or to taste
Lemon:
1, cut into wedges
For butter candle
Salted
butter: 100 gm
Chopped
parsley: 1 tbsp
Wick:
1 small food safe wick
Method
Preheat
oven to 180 degrees Celsius
Rub
bekti with salt, pepper and chopped garlic
Place
on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 to 18 minutes
Mix
softened butter with parsley and set in a cupcake mould with a wick. Chill
until firm
Place
the butter candle over the hot baked fish and light it
Let
the butter melt over the fish. Finish with a squeeze of lemon before
serving
Burnt garlic bacon
rice with a Bengali twist
Shutterstock
Gobindobhog adds
fragrance and a soft texture to this indulgent rice bowl. The nuttiness of
ghee, heat from chilli oil and crisp bacon bits come together for a comforting
main.
Ingredients
Gobindobhog
rice: 1 cup
Chilli
oil: 2 tbsps
Chopped
garlic: 8 cloves
Ghee:
1 tbsp
Bacon
bits: 1 cup
Method
Wash
and cook Gobindobhog rice with 2 cups water until fluffy. Set aside
Heat
ghee in a pan and add chopped garlic
Cook
until the garlic turns deep golden and slightly crisp
Add
bacon bits and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes
Mix
in chilli oil and stir
Fold
in the cooked rice and toss well. Serve hot
Chocolate-coated
strawberries with sea salt
Shutterstock
Nothing is more
romantic than chocolate-dipped strawberries. Fresh seasonal strawberries coated
in dark chocolate and finished with a hint of sea salt create the perfect
balance of sweet and savoury. This is a quick dessert that looks impressive
with minimal effort.
Ingredients
Fresh
strawberries: 200 gm, washed and dried
Dark
chocolate: 150 gm, chopped
Sea
salt: ½ teaspoon
Method
Melt
dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water
Dip
each strawberry into the melted chocolate and coat evenly
Place
on a parchment-lined tray
Sprinkle
a tiny pinch of sea salt over each
Refrigerate
for 20 to 30 minutes until set. Serve chilled