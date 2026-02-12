ADVERTISEMENT

Love on a plate: Put a Bengali twist on Valentine’s Day dinner with five easy recipes

Put together a gourmet-style spread without spending hours in the kitchen this February 14

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 12.02.26, 04:41 PM
A cosy Valentine’s Day at home can be just as special as dining out. With seasonal, hyperlocal ingredients easily available across Kolkata markets, you can put together a gourmet-style spread without spending hours in the kitchen. From indulgent desserts to flavour-packed mains, here are five easy recipes for two that promise romance on a plate.

Baileys with nolen gur

A Bengal favourite meets a creamy classic in this no-fuss dessert drink. The smoky sweetness of nolen gur blends beautifully with Baileys, while a scoop of vanilla ice cream makes it indulgent and celebratory. It is effortless, elegant and perfect to begin or end your evening.

Ingredients

  • Baileys: 120 ml
  • Nolen gur: 2 tbsps, grated or melted
  • Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops

Method

  • Warm the nolen gur slightly so it becomes syrupy
  • In two serving glasses, pour 60 ml Baileys each
  • Stir in 1 tbsp nolen gur into each glass
  • Top each with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
  • Serve immediately

Love charcuterie board

Put together a playful, no-cook platter that balances sweet, salty and tangy flavours. With Bandel cheese bringing in a smoky Bengali touch and fresh fruits adding brightness, this board is perfect for grazing while you sip and talk.

Ingredients

  • Bandel cheese: 100 gm, cubed
  • Cheddar cheese: 100 gm, sliced
  • Olives: ½ cup
  • Pineapples or black grapes: 1 cup, chopped
  • Potato crackers: 1 packet, about 100 gm

Method

  • Arrange Bandel cheese and cheddar on a wooden board
  • Place olives in a small bowl and add to the board
  • Scatter chopped pineapple or grapes around the cheeses
  • Add potato crackers on the side
  • Serve immediately with toothpicks or small forks

Baked bekti with a melting butter candle

This dramatic yet simple main is perfect for a special night. Fresh bekti is seasoned lightly and baked to flaky perfection. The parsley butter candle melts over the warm baked fish, creating a rich, aromatic sauce right at the table.

Ingredients

  • Bekti fillet: 2 pieces, about 200 gm each
  • Garlic: 6 cloves, finely chopped
  • Black pepper powder: 1 teaspoon
  • Salt: 1 teaspoon or to taste
  • Lemon: 1, cut into wedges

For butter candle

  • Salted butter: 100 gm
  • Chopped parsley: 1 tbsp
  • Wick: 1 small food safe wick

Method

  •  
  • Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius
  • Rub bekti with salt, pepper and chopped garlic
  • Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 to 18 minutes
  • Mix softened butter with parsley and set in a cupcake mould with a wick. Chill until firm
  • Place the butter candle over the hot baked fish and light it
  • Let the butter melt over the fish. Finish with a squeeze of lemon before serving

Burnt garlic bacon rice with a Bengali twist

Gobindobhog adds fragrance and a soft texture to this indulgent rice bowl. The nuttiness of ghee, heat from chilli oil and crisp bacon bits come together for a comforting main.

Ingredients

  • Gobindobhog rice: 1 cup
  • Chilli oil: 2 tbsps
  • Chopped garlic: 8 cloves
  • Ghee: 1 tbsp
  • Bacon bits: 1 cup

Method

  • Wash and cook Gobindobhog rice with 2 cups water until fluffy. Set aside
  • Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped garlic
  • Cook until the garlic turns deep golden and slightly crisp
  • Add bacon bits and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes
  • Mix in chilli oil and stir
  • Fold in the cooked rice and toss well. Serve hot

Chocolate-coated strawberries with sea salt

Nothing is more romantic than chocolate-dipped strawberries. Fresh seasonal strawberries coated in dark chocolate and finished with a hint of sea salt create the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. This is a quick dessert that looks impressive with minimal effort.

Ingredients

  • Fresh strawberries: 200 gm, washed and dried
  • Dark chocolate: 150 gm, chopped
  • Sea salt: ½ teaspoon

Method

  • Melt dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water
  • Dip each strawberry into the melted chocolate and coat evenly
  • Place on a parchment-lined tray
  • Sprinkle a tiny pinch of sea salt over each
  • Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes until set. Serve chilled

