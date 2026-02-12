Love on a plate: Put a Bengali twist on Valentine’s Day dinner with five easy recipes

1 6 Shutterstock

A cosy Valentine’s Day at home can be just as special as dining out. With seasonal, hyperlocal ingredients easily available across Kolkata markets, you can put together a gourmet-style spread without spending hours in the kitchen. From indulgent desserts to flavour-packed mains, here are five easy recipes for two that promise romance on a plate.

Baileys with nolen gur

A Bengal favourite meets a creamy classic in this no-fuss dessert drink. The smoky sweetness of nolen gur blends beautifully with Baileys, while a scoop of vanilla ice cream makes it indulgent and celebratory. It is effortless, elegant and perfect to begin or end your evening.

Ingredients

Baileys: 120 ml

Nolen gur: 2 tbsps, grated or melted

Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops

Method

Warm the nolen gur slightly so it becomes syrupy

In two serving glasses, pour 60 ml Baileys each

Stir in 1 tbsp nolen gur into each glass

Top each with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Serve immediately

Love charcuterie board

Put together a playful, no-cook platter that balances sweet, salty and tangy flavours. With Bandel cheese bringing in a smoky Bengali touch and fresh fruits adding brightness, this board is perfect for grazing while you sip and talk.

Ingredients

Bandel cheese: 100 gm, cubed

Cheddar cheese: 100 gm, sliced

Olives: ½ cup

Pineapples or black grapes: 1 cup, chopped

Potato crackers: 1 packet, about 100 gm

Method

Arrange Bandel cheese and cheddar on a wooden board

Place olives in a small bowl and add to the board

Scatter chopped pineapple or grapes around the cheeses

Add potato crackers on the side

Serve immediately with toothpicks or small forks

Baked bekti with a melting butter candle

This dramatic yet simple main is perfect for a special night. Fresh bekti is seasoned lightly and baked to flaky perfection. The parsley butter candle melts over the warm baked fish, creating a rich, aromatic sauce right at the table.

Ingredients

Bekti fillet: 2 pieces, about 200 gm each

Garlic: 6 cloves, finely chopped

Black pepper powder: 1 teaspoon

Salt: 1 teaspoon or to taste

Lemon: 1, cut into wedges

For butter candle

Salted butter: 100 gm

Chopped parsley: 1 tbsp

Wick: 1 small food safe wick

Method



Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius

Rub bekti with salt, pepper and chopped garlic

Place on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 to 18 minutes

Mix softened butter with parsley and set in a cupcake mould with a wick. Chill until firm

Place the butter candle over the hot baked fish and light it

Let the butter melt over the fish. Finish with a squeeze of lemon before serving

Burnt garlic bacon rice with a Bengali twist

Gobindobhog adds fragrance and a soft texture to this indulgent rice bowl. The nuttiness of ghee, heat from chilli oil and crisp bacon bits come together for a comforting main.

Ingredients

Gobindobhog rice: 1 cup

Chilli oil: 2 tbsps

Chopped garlic: 8 cloves

Ghee: 1 tbsp

Bacon bits: 1 cup

Method

Wash and cook Gobindobhog rice with 2 cups water until fluffy. Set aside

Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped garlic

Cook until the garlic turns deep golden and slightly crisp

Add bacon bits and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes

Mix in chilli oil and stir

Fold in the cooked rice and toss well. Serve hot

Chocolate-coated strawberries with sea salt

Nothing is more romantic than chocolate-dipped strawberries. Fresh seasonal strawberries coated in dark chocolate and finished with a hint of sea salt create the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. This is a quick dessert that looks impressive with minimal effort.

Ingredients

Fresh strawberries: 200 gm, washed and dried

Dark chocolate: 150 gm, chopped

Sea salt: ½ teaspoon

Method

Melt dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water

Dip each strawberry into the melted chocolate and coat evenly

Place on a parchment-lined tray

Sprinkle a tiny pinch of sea salt over each

Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes until set. Serve chilled