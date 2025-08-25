From McEnroe to Medvedev: Most infamous meltdowns that defined drama in tennis

Daniil Medvedev’s mangled racket during a US Open match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday added another chapter to tennis’s long tradition of spectacular outbursts.

From broken rackets to fiery confrontations, here is a look at some of the most remarkable meltdowns in tennis history.

1 5 Russia's Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet during his first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open 2025. (Reuters)

Medvedev US Open 2025

Medvedev was left stunned as he crashed out of the first round of the US Open.

The former champion lost to Benjamin Bonzi in a match full of controversy.

The match was paused for about six minutes as Medvedev disputed an officiating decision after a photographer had interrupted Bonzi’s serve by entering the court surface.

With Medvedev facing match point in the third set, the chair umpire awarded Bonzi a first serve instead of a second, leaving the Russian furious.

After his defeat, Medvedev hurled six racquets from his bag into the stands before smashing the one he had played with multiple times against the bench, injuring his hand in the process.

2 5 Novak Djokovic (Picture from social media)

Novak Djokovic Tokyo Olympics 2020

Djokovic arrived at the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam but left without a medal after multiple defeats and an outburst.

In the bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic’s frustration boiled over during his 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss.

After missing a shot early in the third set, he launched his racket into the stands.

Later, after Carreno Busta broke his serve, Djokovic smashed another racket into the net post before throwing it into the photographers’ pit.

“It’s part of who I am,” Djokovic admitted after the loss. “I don’t like doing these things. I’m sorry for sending this kind of message, but we’re all human beings and sometimes it’s difficult to control your emotions.”

3 5 Nick Kyrgios (Reuters)

Nick Kyrgios Cincinnati 2019

Nick Kyrgios has long been known for his volatile temperament, but at the 2019 Cincinnati Open his behaviour crossed limits.

Playing against Karen Khachanov, Kyrgios clashed repeatedly with the chair umpire, calling him “the worst ref ever” multiple times.

In an attempt to avoid a code violation, Kyrgios even took two racquets off the court and smashed them in the changing room.

His outbursts lasted throughout the match, making it one of his most foul mouthed and petulant performances.

4 5 Serena Williams (Picture from social media)

Serena Williams US Open 2009

In the 2009 US Open semifinal against Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams produced one of the ugliest tirades the sport has ever seen.

Already warned for racquet abuse earlier in the match, Williams was called for a foot fault late in the second set that handed Clijsters two match points.

Serena unleashed a rant at the line judge and threatening to “shove this ball down your [expletive] throat.”

The chair umpire assessed a point penalty and, since it came on match point, Clijsters was handed victory.

Serena has never offered a sincere apology for the incident in the years since.

5 5 John McEnroe (Picture from social media)

John McEnroe Wimbledon 1981

During his third round match at Wimbledon in 1981, McEnroe, known for his livid performances on court, produced one of the most infamous outburst in sporting history.

McEnroe believed he had struck a serve on the line, with chalk flying from the court surface as evidence, yet the umpire called it out.

He shouted: “You cannot be serious! That ball was on the line!”

This moment transcended tennis and has become one of the most iconic sporting catchphrases ever.

The umpire attempted to stand firm but McEnroe ranted on, unwilling to back down.