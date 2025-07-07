Fruity, tangy and heady: Try out these 3 cocktails perfect for rainy evenings

Juicy litchis, tangy pomegranates, and aromatic herbs take centre stage at Kolkata bars this monsoon, lending their fresh, fruity notes to cocktails tailor-made for rainy evenings.

From refreshing gin blends to vodka-based indulgences, city-based mixologists are stirring up magic in every glass. Here are three monsoon cocktail recipes you must try out when it pours in the City of Joy.

Blush Grove by Anubrata Mukherjee, mixologist, Five Mad Men

A tribute to monsoon, Blush Grove blends fruity flavours with herbal aromas.

“Cool breeze and refreshing rains of the monsoon inspired this cocktail. It is the perfect drink to sip on a rainy evening,” says Anubrata.

To craft this refreshing cocktail, begin by muddling a cherry in a mixing glass. Add freshly squeezed lime juice, a rosemary-laced litchi reduction, and a good pour of gin — Anubrata prefers Greater Than. Stir the mix thoroughly, then double strain into a chilled martini glass. Top it off with a gentle splash of tonic water and garnish with a rosemary sprig and maraschino cherry.

Ingredients:

Gin – 60ml

Litchi rosemary reduction – 20ml

Lime juice – 10ml

Maraschino cherries – 2 to 3

Tonic water – 20ml

Glass – Martini

Garnish – Rosemary sprig, maraschino cherry

Fruitful Bliss by Mithu Mondol, bartender at Bombastic

Bartender Mithu Mondol gives a vibrant spin to a vodka cocktail with Fruitful Bliss, a bold and juicy concoction that complements the monsoon mood.

Mix vodka, lime juice, sweet litchi juice and a dash of simple syrup, and shake with a generous helping of fresh pomegranate. The result is a punchy, fragrant drink.

Double strain into a red wine glass and garnish with delicate rose petals for a floral touch.

Ingredients:

Vodka – 45ml

Lime juice – 20ml

Litchi juice – 30ml

Simple syrup – 10ml

Fresh pomegranate – 100gm

Glass – Red wine glass

Garnish – Rose petal

Method – Shaken and double strained

Streets of Oaxaca by Subha Sarkar, head bartender, Mehico & Sorano

Streets of Oaxaca by Subha Sarkar is a silky, indulgent whisky cocktail — infused with nutty richness and tropical flavours.

Crafted with almond butter fat-washed whisky and layered with Martini Bianco and custard apple purée, this cocktail gets a smooth body. Finished with a few drops of bitters, it’s a luxurious drink that captures the earthy calm of monsoon evenings.

Ingredients: