London explodes with colour as Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with J’ouvert daybreak bash

The annual Notting Hill Carnival has begun with the streets of west London filled with colour and sound.

Musicians and dancers in bright costumes took to the streets for the children's parade, as the largest street party in Europe got under way.

1 4 Revellers take part in the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations at sunrise during Notting Hill Carnival in London(Reuters)

The day began with an explosion of colour as revellers met for J'ouvert at 06:00 BST ahead of the children's parade, with the streets awash with bright paint and powder.

2 4 Performers take part in the Children's Day Parade, during Notting Hill Carnival(Reuters)

J'ouvert, which means "daybreak" or "opening of the day" in French Creole, marks the start of the Carnival celebrations across the Bank Holiday weekend.

3 4 Police officers walk past participants of the Children's Day Parade(Reuters)

