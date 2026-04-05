Can your beloved ‘doodh-cha’ be doing more harm than good? Five health risks of too much milk tea

Bengalis love milk tea. Be it a hot and humid morning or a freezing Tuesday evening, that perfect piping cha never does us wrong. In Kolkata, it is a common sight to see people downing cup after cup of ‘doodh-cha’ with maybe a biscuit and lots of adda.

However, beneath its unfiltered creamy sweetness lies a mix that, when consumed excessively, may not be as harmless as it seems. Here are five potential health hazards of drinking multiple cups of milk tea every day, as highlighted by Satavisha Basu, senior dietitian of Narayana Hospital, that you shouldn’t ignore.

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Acidity and bloating

Tannins (natural compounds found in plants, bark, leaves, and fruits) in tea leaves, when combined with milk protein, can irritate your stomach lining — especially when consumed on an empty stomach, which can cause acidity, bloating and general discomfort.

Reduced iron absorption

Tea contains polyphenols (natural antioxidant-rich compounds) that can bind with iron, making it difficult for the human body to absorb this essential nutrient. Over time, this may contribute to iron deficiency, especially among women.

Added sugar and weight gain

Milk tea usually contains added sugar, and multiple cups a day can significantly increase calorie intake. This may automatically lead to weight gain and sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

Caffeine dependence

Regular consumption of milk tea, or black tea for that matter, can lead to caffeine dependence, which may result in frequent headaches, irritability, sleep disturbances and anxiety when intake is reduced.

Tooth staining and enamel damage

The tannins in tea can stain teeth over time, while sugar further increases the risk of cavities and enamel erosion, especially with frequent sipping.

Further, Avisek Chakravorty of Desun Hospital points out that a large section of the Asian population has some degree of lactose intolerance, which can lead to bloating and heartburn after consuming milk-based beverages like milk tea.