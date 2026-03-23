Can’t do without coffee or orange juice before breakfast? How your first sip could be harming you

Love starting your day with black coffee in bed? You may want to think twice. And it’s not just coffee. Several everyday drinks can do more harm than good when consumed on an empty stomach. Here are a few to watch out for:

Black coffee

That first sip on an empty stomach can trigger excess acid production, leading to heartburn and reflux.

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“There is widespread misinformation on social media suggesting that drinking black coffee on an empty stomach aids weight loss. However, such practices can be harmful. Consuming black coffee without food may cause caffeine to be absorbed rapidly, potentially leading to spikes in caffeine levels,” said Aditi Biswas, Kolkata-based nutrition writer.

Carbonated and sugary energy drinks

These fizzy drinks can cause bloating and gas, while high sugar content leads to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, putting stress on your digestive system.

Sugary and aerated drinks can harm the digestive system, cause stress and slow digestion, said Satavisha Basu, senior dietician at Howrah’s Narayana Hospital.

Biswas explained that the carbon dioxide these drinks contain may cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. Additionally, their high fructose content can stress the digestive system, slow metabolism, and cause discomfort.

Citrus juices

Starting your day with orange or lemon juice might seem healthy, but their high acidity can irritate the stomach lining, trigger reflux, and even wear down tooth enamel over time.

“Consuming citrus juices on an empty stomach can irritate the stomach lining due to their acidity, particularly in individuals with sensitive stomachs or pre-existing conditions like Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Additionally, juicing removes much of the beneficial fibre found in whole fruits, reducing their nutritional value,” explained Biswas.

Alcoholic beverages

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach is generally considered a bad idea because it leads to rapid alcohol absorption, causing a quicker and more intense onset of intoxication and a significantly increased risk of various health problems, including alcohol poisoning and damage to the gastrointestinal tract.

According to Biswas, alcohol is a strong irritant to the stomach lining and can cause nausea or discomfort when consumed on an empty stomach. It is absorbed more quickly, leading to faster impairment of coordination and judgment.

Alcohol can also cause a rapid drop in blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of hypoglycemia and symptoms such as dizziness and weakness.

Spicy drinks

Biswas warned that the consumption of spicy beverages containing compounds like capsaicin (for instance, masala tea and jaljeera) on an empty stomach can irritate the gastrointestinal lining, leading to abdominal pain, cramps, indigestion and heartburn.

Sometimes, it’s not just what you drink, but when you drink it that makes all the difference.