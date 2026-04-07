Ghol goals: Three cooling and refreshing ghol recipes to try at home this summer

As Kolkata’s summer intensifies, nothing feels as comforting as a chilled glass of homemade ghol. Light, tangy and refreshing, this yoghurt-based drink comes in many regional variations. Here are three easy ghol recipes you can make at home in minutes. And if you are lactose intolerant, there’s a special one for you.

Gondhoraj Ghol

Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali favourite. It stands out for its aroma. The sharp, fragrant notes of Gondhoraj lime complement the creamy base of yoghurt. It is both soothing and zesty. The process is simple and quick. Whisk the curd and blend it with water. Add a little sugar for some mild sweetness before adding the zest and juice of the lime. Check out this recipe by Kolkata chef Kirti Bhoutika.

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Burhaani Ghol

This version is more spiced and is associated with Mughlai influences in Kolkata’s food culture.

Burhaani ghol is made with curd with black salt, pepper and chaat masala, giving it a punchy and savoury edge. What sets it apart is the fresh mint and green chilli paste, which adds both heat and freshness. The drink is usually hand-whisked or blended in a blender to a smooth consistency and thinned with water, resulting in a flavourful cooler that pairs beautifully with dishes like biryani. Check the recipe here.

Sattu Ka Ghol (lactose-free ghol)

A staple across eastern India, sattu ka ghol is nutritious, refreshing, and lactose-free. It is made with roasted gram flour, and has an earthy taste balanced with spices like roasted cumin, black salt and pepper. Fresh mint and coriander add freshness, while a hint of lemon juice enhances the tang. It is a wholesome drink that cools the body and keeps you energised. Find the recipe here.