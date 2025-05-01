In pictures: Traditional homemade Bengali sherbets to cool your gut

1 7 Shutterstock

A glass of a chilled drink can refresh you instantly. While lemonade is an easy pick, Bengal has a variety of traditional drinks that have been beating the heat for ages. Here are some of Bengal’s favourite homemade drinks to try this summer…

Aam Pora Sherbet

A tangy, spicy Aam Pora Sherbet is respite in a glass on a hot summer’s day. It is a refreshing summer drink made from the puree of charred raw mangoes, blended with black salt, roasted cumin powder, sugar and chilled water. The result is a ‘pora’ flavour with notes of zing and sweetness that instantly cools the system. Packed with vitamin C and electrolytes, mothers and grandmothers have been making this to beat the heat, aid digestion, and prevent dehydration. Get the recipe here.

Ghol

Ghol is the light and savoury Bengali cousin of lassi. Made with hand-churned yoghurt, water, roasted cumin, black salt, and sometimes a hint of mint, it is a drink that instantly cools you down and improves gut health. So, after a heavy meal, grab a glass to soothe the stomach. You can add gondhoraj lemon zest for added flavour! Check out the recipe here.

Lebu Batashar Sherbet

This classic Bengali drink combines lemon or gondhoraj lime with ‘batasha’ — airy sugar candy. Mixed with water and a pinch of salt, it’s a light, sweet drink that brings instant relief on sweltering summer days and is better than any store-bought glucose drink. Recipe here.

Tentul Batashar Sherbet

Another traditional recipe from rural Bengal, this sweet, tangy, and nostalgic sherbet blends tamarind pulp with crushed batasha, black salt, and chilled water. It’s the ultimate cooler — part drink and part memory of every school summer holiday. Get the recipe here.

Bael-er Sherbet

Made from the pulp of the bael fruit (wood apple), this Bengali-style sherbet is thick, naturally sweet and rich in fibre. With a subtle earthy flavour and mild aroma, it not only cools the body, but also aids digestion and soothes the gut. Have it with water or milk — the choice is yours! See the recipe here.

Molida

A concoction of rice flour and coconut water, Molida is a drink that entices you with its simplicity. It is a forgotten recipe straight from the heritage kitchens of Bengal. In rural Bengal, people welcome guests with this drink. Mildly sweet and refreshing, this drink will leave you calm and cool. Check out the recipe here.