Summer is here, and mangoes are trending — six unique recipes to try using the summer staple

With the mango season about to hit its stride, Instagram is full of creative ways to enjoy this beloved fruit. From easy-to-make desserts with ripe mangoes to tangy raw mango treats, these recipes aren’t the same as plain ol’ aamras. Here are six mango special recipes you must try this mango season.

Mango Sticky Rice

This sticky rice is a Thai-inspired classic that brings together soft, chewy rice with a rich coconut sauce and ripe mango slices. It is a simple dish that is made special by the texture and flavour. It is perfect for when you want to have an indulgent meal without feeling heavy in the tummy.

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High-Protein, No-Cream Mango Mousse

Want a light dessert? This mango mousse does not use heavy cream but fresh chenna. The protein-packed dessert blends together ripe mangoes and honey, making the texture silky and naturally sweet. If you are looking for a guilt-free option, then this is something you must try.

Mango Matcha Sago

Mango matcha sago brings together the goodness of mango, matcha, and sago pearls. It combines nata de coco, milk jelly, and creaminess, offering a fun mix of textures. Enjoy this chilled and refreshing drink, perfect for warm afternoons.

Raw Mango Ice Cream

Love raw mango, too? Then you will have to try this tangy and slightly sweet popsicle. It is a nostalgic treat from our childhood. Tastes much like kala khatta, this is pure joy on sticks.

Raw Mango Papad

Sweet and tangy, who does not like aam papad? But this traditional treat gets a twist with raw mango pulp. This is a chewy, sun-dried delight that balances sweet and tang. Think sunny afternoons, cool balcony and a treat of these kachha aam papad.

Raw Mango Kadhi

Need something refreshing to relish? This raw mango kadhi offers a cooling, tangy twist that’s perfect for peak Kolkata summer. This is made with boiled raw mango pulp and blended with coconut, spices, and herbs. It is then strained for a smooth texture and served chilled.