Chicken, seafood and even ice cream: Unique raw mango dishes that go beyond chutney

Who said kacha aam (raw mango) belongs only in dal, pickles, chutney or sharbat? This summer staple can do so much more. From meat to seafood — and even desserts — its sharp tang can transform everyday dishes into something unforgettable.

Smoky and tangy: Aam pora chicken

Think of this as comfort food with a twist. Roast raw mangoes with garlic and chillies to bring out a deep, smoky flavour. Blend it with honey, kasundi and warm spices like clove and cardamom for a chicken dish that is equal parts tangy and rich. Take cues from chef Arpita.

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Crunch with a kick: Raw mango pakoras

Digital creator Pooja Jain demonstrates how to make your regular pakoras even more irresistible. Grated raw mango mixed with besan (or cornflour), spices and deep-fried to crisp perfection makes for a snack that’s sharp, crunchy and addictive. Indeed, simple ingredients, big payoff!

Bengali classic upgraded: Raw mango shorshe fish

Mustard and fish are a timeless pairing — but add raw mango and it hits differently. A paste of mustard seeds, mango slices, garlic and chillies forms a punchy gravy that cuts through the richness of fried fish. Chef Shraboni Koley says it is best enjoyed with steaming rice.

Spice meets seafood: Aam kasundi chingri

If you love bold flavours, this one’s a winner. Plump prawns cooked with kasundi, mustard oil and a coarse raw mango paste create a dish that’s tangy, spicy and deeply satisfying. Food bloggers Kushal and Krisha teach us how to make this dish at home effortlessly.

Dessert surprise: Aam pora ice cream

Raw mango in dessert? Masterchef Subhojit Sen demonstrates how. Charred and mashed mango pulp mixed with thickened milk makes for a sweet-tart ice cream. A sprinkle of black salt and roasted jeera powder adds an unexpected edge.