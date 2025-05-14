Milkos to Cottons Soda: Kolkata summer drinks that take you on a stroll down memory lane

1 8

Back in the ’90s and early 2000s, when cafe coolers and artisanal sodas were yet to be the ‘it’ thing, a bunch of legendary drinks — served in clattering glass bottles with the old-school crown caps — offered respite from the sweltering heat to Kolkatans.

As the mercury soars in Kolkata this year, we turn back the clock to take a look at six such go-to summer drinks of the past that added a pop of flavours to para matches, school tiffin breaks and summer vacations.



Cottons Soda

Gracing Kolkata stores since 1906, Cottons has been a crowd favourite when it comes to ice cream soda. Available at most Kolkata clubs, bars, restaurants and roadside shops, especially in central Kolkata, Cottons evokes memories of childhood. Besides the ice cream soda, the brand also sells tonic water, ginger, lemonade and jeera. But the ice cream soda, which comes for Rs 20, is the one that takes us on a nostalgic trip with every sip.

Milkos

Milkos, the original badam milk flavour, is a milkshake we all adored as children. The subtle flavour of cardamom with the sweetened milk was a treat on a hot summer afternoon at school. This was preferred over aerated soft drinks because anything with milk was considered healthy back in the day. Now Milkos has three more flavours — Mango, strawberry and chocolate. One bottle of this milky will cost you Rs 40 today.

Fotash Jawl

Fotash Jawl of Bengal is popular as the Banta or Goli soda in the rest of India. This Indian fizzy drink is known for its Codd-neck bottle that is sealed with a marble. When the marble is pushed down, the popping sound sparks nostalgia. Popular across north India, especially during the summer months, Banta soda is often spiced with lemon, black salt, and masala to create a tangy, refreshing beverage. Goli soda, a spin-off to Banta, is available at Rang De Basanti Dhaba and some other places in Kolkata.

Jeeru

A product of Xotik Frujus, Jeeru was first launched in 2007. It is one of India’s first jeera (cumin-flavoured) fizzy drinks. Now, a couple of other Jeera flavoured drinks are available widely in Kolkata, but it was a rare find in the city back in those times. What makes Jeeru so loved? The sharp fizz, with the subtle flavour of cumin

Campa Cola

Between the 1970s and the 1980s, Campa Cola was one of the leaders in the fast-growing soft drinks market in India. After disappearing from the market in 1991, Campa Cola is back, thanks to the Ambanis. This drink rekindles childhood memories before Pepsi and Coca-Cola ruled the beverage industry in the country.

Gold Spot

Gold Spot was one of the three brands of carbonated soft drinks produced in India by Parle in 1977 after the exit of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo from the Indian market. Gold Spot was introduced along with ThumsUp and Limca. While both still thrive, Gold Spot vanished. The orange-flavoured fizzy drink was rebranded as Fanta when Coca-Cola took over, but soft drink connoisseurs say Gold Spot tasted different.

Citra

Citra, owned by Parle, shared the same fate as Gold Spot. The fizzy lime and lemon drink was reintroduced as Sprite when Parle’s beverages were acquired by Coca-Cola in 1993. It was never the most popular drink, but it had a dedicated fan base.