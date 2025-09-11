Beyond Bengal: Five new ‘abangali’ restaurants in Kolkata to check out this Durga Puja

Kolkata is a city of many joys, and food is primary among them. Not just Bengali food, the city has something for everyone. This year, several new restaurants are offering a host of delectable cuisines to wow your taste palate if you want to venture beyond the nostalgic realm of Bengali dishes. Here’s a look at five newly-opened eateries in Kolkata that you can check out this Durga Puja — whether you’re exhausted from pandal hopping or want time away from the bustling crowd.

Casa Miami

One of the freshest and most exciting additions to the budding cafe scene in New Town is Casa Miami, a tropical-themed restaurant designed with beach vibes that brings a breath of coastal charm to the heart of the city. From succulent starters and flavourful dim sums to cheesy, crowd favourite pizzas, every dish is crafted to delight the senses. Pair that with refreshing beverages and a variety of shisha flavours, and you have got a space that caters to foodies with a taste for aesthetics. The menu boasts a wide range of tempting options to suit every palate — vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

Address: Street Number 372, Action Area I, IIF, New Town

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1,200 for two

The Flamboyant

Owned by mother-son duo, Keya and Sayak Biswas, this venue is blending culinary artistry with an emphasis on creating a soothing ambience. The menu at The Flamboyant is an ode to international bar cuisine, featuring dishes from Asian and western countries.

Guests can indulge in a variety of starters, including the vegetarian Cigare Boregi a la Kolkata — golden-fried savoury pastries filled with cheese and mixed herbs. For those seeking a crunch, the Asparagus Tempura Uramaki with spicy plum mayonnaise is a must-try. The pizza offerings include a thin-crust veg Greek Arugula Pesto pizza, alongside a non-veg Habibi Pizza, loaded with garlic chicken and oven-roasted tomatoes, among other ingredients. Pair your main course with refreshing cocktails and you’re all set for a delectable time.

Address: 32 Chowringhee Road, 1st floor, Om Tower

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for two

La Vanakam

A pure-vegetarian restaurant, La Vanakam, from the house of La Macario Café, recently opened its doors on Wood Street. It brings together the authenticity of south Indian cuisine, hearty north Indian favourites, and the irresistible charm of Indian street-style chaat. Founded by Radhika and Anshika Jalan, the restaurant is built on the very essence of the word ‘Vanakam’ — meaning ‘welcome’).

The extensive menu is designed to offer something to everyone — from podi-sprinkled idlis and chilli oil cheese dosas to Shyam Savera Kofta, Dal Makhani, chaat, phuchkas, and vada pav. With a wide range of no onion-no garlic dishes, the restaurant menu is perfect for Jain diners and those with dietary preferences, while not compromising on taste. It caters seamlessly to breakfast dates, corporate lunches, family dinners and everything in between.

Address: Ground floor, 10, Wood Street, Park Street area

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 for two

Flavours of Africa

Tired of the same-old tried-and-tested cuisines? Worry not. Check out this African-themed restaurant located in the heart of the city, inviting both foodies and literature lovers alike. For Bengalis and bookworms, Africa is synonymous with ‘Chander Pahar’ by novelist Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. Inspired by the epic adventure, Kajari Mukherjee and Kalyan Kar set out to bring the essence of Africa to Kolkata.

Other than just experiencing African food that combines tangy, spicy, savoury and earthy flavours, Kolkatans can also enjoy African adventures through their tourism venture called ‘Under the African Sky’. So, get ready to live your ‘Chander Pahar’ dream while not moving an inch from Kolkata.

Address: 764, Kalikapur Road, Purbalok, Santoshpur

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,400 for two

Rinchen’s Momo

Anyone interested in Kolkata’s food scene, and active on social media, is no stranger to Rinchen’s viral rose momos. Vlogger Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia moved to Kolkata from his hometown in Sikkim in 2016 and established his cloud kitchen, Rinchen’s Momo, in 2023. This year, he has opened a dine-in restaurant for his fans and new patrons. At his 35-seater restaurant, Rinchen serves up a menu that showcases his Sikkimese roots, his Nepali connection, and his love for Bengali cuisine.

Address: 23A, Sardar Sankar Road, near Lake Mall

Pocket pinch: Rs 400 for two