In Pictures: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Dafne Keen attend ‘The Fantastic Four’ premiere in Los Angeles

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Dafne Keen, Simon Williams and Derek Hough were among the celebrities who joined Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Vanessa Kirby at the premiere of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: The First Steps at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on July 21. Here’s a look.

Actor Pedro Pascal looked dapper in a white suit jacket paired with a polka-dot satin scarf tied loosely around his neck, and a white tank top underneath.

Actress Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm in the film, attended the premiere flaunting her baby bump in a blue mermaid-cut see-through dress accentuated by ruffles at the bottom.

The Warfare actor Joseph Quin kept it suave as he walked the red carpet in an all-white suit.

Emmy Award-winning actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach signed autographs to a cosplayer dressed as his character Ben Grimm.

Logan actress Dafne Keen stunned the crowd in a black halter-neck collar gown.

Actors Xochitl Gomez and Derek Hough made a stylish entrance at the premiere, posing and twirling for photos.

Simon Williams looked dashing in an all black ensemble.

The Fantastic Four characters were created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in the 1961 comic Fantastic Four No. 1. There are three cinematic adaptations of The Fantastic Four. The four characters were played by Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Susan Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm) in 2005 and 2007.

Directed by WandaVision maker Matt Shakman from a script by Josh Friedman, the upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on July 25.