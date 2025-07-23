Dubai residents will no longer be able to renew their visas without paying traffic fines

1 2 Shutterstock picture.

Dubai on Wednesday has implemented a system that links traffic fine payments to immigration services − including renewals, cancellations and changing status.

Under the new system, residents need to settle any outstanding traffic fines before they can complete their visa renewal or issuance procedures, reported Gulf News.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, said motorists have to settle the outstanding traffic fines, whether recorded on their driver’s licence or vehicle plate, before they can renew or cancel their visas.

The system is still in the pilot phase and is being implemented gradually.

The centralised online system links immigration services with Dubai Police, allowing real-time information sharing about traffic fines.

“This measure is intended to ensure that everyone fulfils their financial obligation to the country. If the traffic fine is a big amount, they can pay in instalments. We are not making it hard for people," said Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri, director general of the GDRFA, told Gulf News.



Motorists with outstanding fines can pay by a zero-interest instalment plan through Dubai Police online services, in co-ordination with their banks.

This can be accessed through the Dubai Police app and website and smart police stations.

“Everybody should respect and follow the laws in the country. We will support the people by asking them to make an instalment plan for traffic fines,” Lt Gen Al Marri added.

“It will create a change in behaviour as motorists will try to pay extra attention to their driving.”

People cancelling their residential permits and leaving the country have to prove they have no liabilities at the traffic department if they have vehicles registered in their names.

This is not the first time authorities have explored linking outstanding fines with government services. Back in 2014, the ministry of the interior stated that visas of individuals with outstanding traffic fines would not be renewed.