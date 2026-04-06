How to clean prawns and shrimp correctly for safer and tastier meals

In Kolkata homes, prawns make it to the menu as both a comfort food and as an extravagance. While a rich malai curry finds its place on a birthday lunch platter, small shrimps tossed into a quick chorchori are for everyday meals. But before they reach the kadai, cleaning them properly is crucial for taste, and health.

Remove the head and external parts

Chef Amrita Bhattacharya, who hosts supper clubs and pop-up tables, does all the cleaning, cutting and chopping on her own. She says that cleaning shrimp requires careful attention to avoid health issues.

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“For those uncomfortable with traditional tools like a boti, modern shrimp-cleaning scissors are a convenient alternative. The primary focus should be on removing the head debris, antennae, swimmerets, legs and the digestive vein along the back,” she explained.

While small shrimp demand patience, larger varieties can often be cleaned by gently twisting the head to pull the vein out in one motion. “This is a technique that improves with practice,” the chef said. For tiny or ‘mushy’ shrimp, she suggests thorough washing followed by straining to ensure they are completely clean.

Start by detaching the head and then pull away the legs, antennae and swimmerets. This clears the prawn of surface debris and prepares it for deeper cleaning.

Devein the prawn

The digestive vein, seen as a thin black line running along the back, can be harmful if consumed and must be removed. Experts say that it contains waste material and grit. And this can affect flavour and also cause health issues if not removed.

To remove this, all you need to do is make a shallow slit along the back using a small knife or scissors. Then gently lift the vein out. As you practice, this step becomes quicker and cleaner.

Wash thoroughly

Once you have cleaned and deveined it, rinse the prawns under regular running water. This step removes any remaining dirt, sand or residue. This should be done diligently for smaller shrimps like kucho and phool chingri that are harder to clean individually.

For very small or soft ones, repeated washing must follow by straining the water completely.

Understand the health risks

Joydeep Ghosh, consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Anandapur, warns that uncleaned or improperly cleaned prawns can pose serious health risks.

“If prawns are not cleaned or washed properly, they may still contain impurities such as dirt, sand and bacteria. This can lead to stomach-related problems and even trigger allergic reactions.”

Residual digestive tracts may contain dirt, sand and harmful bacteria, increasing the chances of stomach infections, vomiting and loose motions. “In some cases, it can even trigger unexpected allergic reactions in people with no prior history,” he said.