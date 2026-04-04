Chocolate eggs, cookies, hot cross buns: Where to get your hands on Easter treats in Kolkata

Kolkata’s bakeries and home chefs are offering up their Easter best. From handcrafted chocolate eggs to pastel-frosted cookies and elegant entremet, there is something for everyone. Whether you are planning a festive brunch or looking for gift options, here is a curated guide to must-try Easter goodies in the city.

Solid chocolate eggs

These indulgent Easter staples are crafted from premium single-origin chocolate, offering a rich, satisfying bite. Some versions are even moulded inside real eggshells, adding a touch of novelty. Perfect for gifting or personal indulgence, these eggs highlight the quality of cocoa and craftsmanship that go into creating a truly decadent festive treat.

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Where to find: Flurys, Krazy for Chocolates

Nougat Easter eggs

Nougat eggs are soft, chewy, and the nougat shell hides little treats within. The contrast between the creamy nougat and crisp outer layer makes these eggs a popular choice for those who enjoy layered flavours and a hint of nostalgia in their sweets.

Where to find: Saldanha Bakery, Flurys

Frosted cookies

Almost too pretty to eat, these Easter-themed cookies are decorated with intricate icing designs featuring bunnies, chicks and spring motifs. The cookie base pairs beautifully with the sweet frosting, making them as delicious as they are visually appealing. They are ideal for gift boxes or as centrepieces for Easter celebrations at home.

Where to find: Kookie Jar

Marzipan Easter eggs

Marzipan eggs offer a classic European touch to the Easter spread. Made with almond paste, these treats are smooth, mildly sweet and often shaped and coloured to resemble real eggs. Their delicate flavour and soft texture make them a sophisticated alternative to chocolate-heavy desserts.

Where to find: Saldanha

Easter cupcakes

These festive cupcakes are dressed in pastel shades with swirls of frosting, edible decorations and seasonal motifs. Beneath the charming exterior lies a soft, moist sponge that can range from classic vanilla to rich chocolate.

Where to find: Bleubury, Mio Amore

Hot cross buns

A timeless Easter classic, hot cross buns are soft, spiced breads marked with a cross on top. Studded with dried fruits and lightly sweetened, they are best enjoyed warm with a bit of butter.

Where to find: Mio Amore, Flurys, Saldanha

Easter egg entremets

For those seeking something refined, Easter egg entremets combine artistry with flavour. These layered desserts are crafted to resemble eggs, featuring mousse, sponge and crunchy elements within.

Where to find: Lille