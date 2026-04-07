Packing chips in your child’s tiffin again? Dieticians list five foods to avoid like a bad grade

We often opt for convenience over quality for lunchboxes on days when time, energy and circumstances are not in our favour. This has stronger echoes for parents with school-going children, for whom waking up early in the morning to prepare a healthy tiffin becomes an everyday hurdle.

To understand which food items are the worst for a child’s health and why, My Kolkata reached out to two dieticians and a paediatrician this World Health Day. Here’s a look at the picks you should avoid, along with smarter alternatives that do not trade quality for convenience.

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Bakery cakes, muffins, cream biscuits, white bread with jam

Parents should avoid food loaded with refined sugar and trans fats

Why they’re bad

Chief dietician Vijaya Agrawal (Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria) and dietician Samraggi Saha Choudhury (Neotia Bhagirathi Woman & Child Care Centre, New Town) pointed out that these are loaded with refined sugar, unhealthy fats and offer little nutritional value.

“They contain empty calories with minimal nutrition,” Choudhury said.

Any kind of processed jam or bread spreads should be avoided. Choudhury further explained that refined carbs combined with sugar can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar.

Healthy alternatives

While Agrawal recommends home-made paneer/egg/chicken sandwiches or wraps, Choudhury said whole grain vegetable sandwiches or wraps can provide fibre and sustained energy.

Parents can also consider boiled eggs or paneer cubes for their protein content that assists growth and satiates the appetite, Choudhury mentioned.

Pastries, patties and outside sweets

Experts warned parents of the preservatives, harmful fats and low fibre in common school tiffins.

Why they’re bad:

Agrawal cautioned against bakery savouries and outside sweets due to preservatives, harmful fats and low fibre. “They are high in sugar, refined carbohydrate, harmful fats, low in protein and fibre, and contain a lot of preservatives,” she added.

Healthy alternatives:

Go for mini chilla with vegetable stuffing/mini uttapam as per Agrawal’s suggestion, or homemade poha/upma/idly as Choudhury said they are light, nutritious and easy to digest.

Packaged chips and fried snacks

Packaged food can lead to several health issues such as ADHD, constipation and more.

Why they’re bad

“They are high in unhealthy fats and salt, contributing to obesity and poor heart health,” Choudhury highlighted. Agrawal, on the other hand, noted the lack of essential nutrients, which the body needs for functioning, resulting in several health issues like ADHD, constipation, acidity, metabolic diseases and nutrient deficiencies.

Healthy alternatives

Choudhury vouched for roasted chana or nuts as they provide healthy fats and protein while supporting brain development. Agrawal suggested going for sprouts chat/fruit salad/poha.

Instant noodles and ready-to-eat pasta

Instant noodles, a common pick for tiffins, can contribute to poor food habits and long-term health hazards.

Why they’re bad:

Both dieticians pointed out that these are highly processed, high in sodium, and lack protein and fibre. “Packaged foods are typically low in essential nutrients but high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. They provide quick energy but lack sustained nourishment, often leading to fluctuations in blood sugar levels,” Choudhury said, adding that they can lead to reduced concentration, irritability and increased cravings. Frequent consumption may also contribute to poor dietary habits and long-term health risks.

Healthy alternatives:

Vegetable noodles/pasta with soya chunks, egg or paneer can be healthier alternatives, said Agrawal

Sugary drinks and packaged fruit juices

Soft drinks contain empty calories that risk weight gain in children.

Why they’re bad

Any kind of flavoured milk, juices or soft drinks have high sugar content that can lead to energy crashes and increase the risk of weight gain, Choudhury said. Agrawal, on the other hand, flagged the preservatives and empty calories.

Healthy alternatives:

Smoothies, according to Agrawal, and fresh seasonal fruits rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, as per Choudhury.

The expert rule for an ideal tiffin

A balance of protein, fat and complex carbohydrates is ideal for any school lunchbox.

Both experts agreed that balance and simplicity make for important aspects of any school lunchbox. “An ideal, balanced school tiffin should include proper wholesome snacks and a meal which provides enough good quality of protein, fat and complex carbohydrates,” Agrawal said.

Adding to that, Choudhury advised, “It should include a balance of all key nutrients — complex carbohydrates (such as whole grains) for sustained energy, protein (such as eggs, dairy, or legumes) for growth and repair, and fibre (from fruits and vegetables) for digestion and overall health.”

Why your child’s tiffin matters more than you think

A child’s school tiffin diet heavily impacts classroom performance and behaviour.

“Regular consumption of unhealthy food may lead to an increased risk of childhood obesity, early onset of lifestyle diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, and poor metabolic health,” said Bikramjit Das, Neonatal Intensivist & Paediatrician, Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, Newtown.

He also highlighted how diet directly affects classroom performance and behaviour. “High-sugar foods can cause sudden spikes and drops in energy levels, leading to irritability, reduced focus, and fluctuating mood during school hours,” Das explained.

Over time, these patterns can shape habits that children carry into adulthood. The focus should be on balanced, home-cooked meals rather than elaborate preparations, with a combination of carbohydrates, protein and fibre, Das said.

How to make it work? Das has a solution. Preparing ingredients the night before, using seasonal fruits, and opting for easy-to-make items like whole grain sandwiches, boiled eggs, or homemade snacks can save time. Rotating a weekly menu also helps in reducing last-minute stress.