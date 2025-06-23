Why Kolkata is falling in love with Vietnamese coffee — a condensed take

There’s a quiet revolution brewing in Kolkata’s café scene — and it smells like robusta and condensed milk. At Pico and Serentea, two cafés in the city, Vietnamese coffee has quickly become a crowd favourite. “It’s one of our top-selling items,” said Prateek Didwania of Pico. “People have shifted from cold coffee to Vietnamese coffee.”

This uniquely layered drink — made with dark roasted robusta beans and sweetened condensed milk — has its roots in necessity. “During one of the wars, Vietnam faced an acute milk shortage. Fresh milk had a limited shelf life, so they started importing condensed milk. That became the norm — and eventually, a cultural signature,” Didwania explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brewed using a Phin filter, the coffee drips slowly over condensed milk to form three layers. “We use 100% dark-roasted robusta. It’s thicker, stronger, and chocolatey,” he adds. For Kolkata’s humid weather, he recommends the iced version.

And despite the heavy dose of condensed milk, the drink has found favour even with the calorie-conscious crowd. “People aren’t just chasing caffeine; they’re chasing the experience,” said Didwania. “Vietnamese coffee hits you with bold, rich flavours, a deep robusta kick, and creamy sweetness that feels more like coffee than your average brew. It’s indulgent — but it leaves an impression.”

Vietnamese coffee at Serentea and Pico

But Vietnamese coffee is more than just bold flavour. “It’s very strong but not bitter,” said Trishit Banerjee of Serentea. “Its acidity is less than 30%, which makes it smoother than Turkish coffee — strong, but without the jitters.” Despite the high calorie count, it’s loved for its rich taste and subtle caffeine kick.

Serentea offers four Vietnamese coffee variants, from the classic brew served warm to Arabica-based cold versions and Vietnamese black pour-overs. More variants like coconut and salted coffee are on their way.

For both cafés, Vietnamese coffee is more than a product — it’s an experience. “It’s our crown jewel,” said Banerjee. “We’re not selling coffee, we’re offering people a window into a new culture.”

Beyond Pico and Serentea, here are some other spots in town serving Vietnamese Coffee:

Voila

Brewed strong with premium dark roast coffee using the traditional Phin filter, then poured over ice and blended with silky condensed milk. A rich and refreshing caffeine kick with a creamy finish. Rs 220

The Bhawanipur House

A rich blend of velvety condensed milk and robust Vietnamese coffee, delivering a bittersweet cocoa-hazelnut kick in every swirl. Rs 225

Marbella’s

Sweet, strong, and ready for the ’gram! Their Vietnamese iced coffee drips slow but hits fast — layered with condensed milk, crushed ice, and pure summer vibes. Rs 245

Bonne Femme

A smooth, no-fuss take on Vietnamese coffee with bold black brew mellowed by sweet condensed milk. Rs 220

Olive Cafe & Bar

Chilled and creamy, this home-brewed Vietnamese cold brew pairs bold coffee with silky condensed milk. Rs 325

CōLAB

Bold Robusta, slow-dripped with intention. Balanced by rich condensed milk over ice — a nod to tradition. Rs 275