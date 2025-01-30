World Peace Song Festival, countdown to Saraswati Puja and more Kolkata news in pictures

A foreign troupe performs at a curtain-raiser event to the three-day World Peace Song Festival starting at Golf Green Central Park on Friday. Music lovers can attend the fest between 6pm and 9pmAG
Saraswati idols on sale at KumartuliSuvendu Das
Uttorer Adda Puja committee got an idol of Saraswati transported by a yellow taxi on Thursday. ‘Basanti (a shade of yellow) is the colour associated with goddess Saraswati and the Kolkata yellow taxi is soon to become a relic,’ said Minakshi Gangopadhyay, one of the puja organisers. The idol has been made in the Jamini Roy styleAshim Paul
On Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state minister of agriculture and parliamentary affairs Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay placed wreaths at the pedestal of the Father of the Nation’s statue at Mayo Road on ThursdaySuvendu Das
Metro Railway Kolkata general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy inspected the work progress on the stretch between Jai Hind Bimanbandar station (airport) and IT Centre station (Salt Lake) of Orange Line on Thursday. Senior officers of Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited accompanied him during the inspectionPress release