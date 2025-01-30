World Peace Song Festival, countdown to Saraswati Puja and more Kolkata news in pictures

3 5

Uttorer Adda Puja committee got an idol of Saraswati transported by a yellow taxi on Thursday. ‘Basanti (a shade of yellow) is the colour associated with goddess Saraswati and the Kolkata yellow taxi is soon to become a relic,’ said Minakshi Gangopadhyay, one of the puja organisers. The idol has been made in the Jamini Roy style