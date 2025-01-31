Two days to Saraswati Puja, road safety programme and more Kolkata news in pictures

(Clockwise) Saraswati idols en route from the artists’ studios in Kumartuli to different education institutions and clubs. The puja of the goddess of learning falls on Sunday and Monday this year. Palash flowers selling at Rs 150 per kg at Mullick Ghat flower market under Howrah bridge. The flowers are used to worship goddess Saraswati and are usually sourced from BiharAmit Datta & AG
Readymade pandals with poems of Rabindranath are in high demand at DomparaSuvendu Das
As International Kolkata Book Fair continues in full swing, Saraswati Bhandar organised a mobile book fair. The 'Tram Boimela' — a tram full of books — travelled from Esplanade to Shyambazar on Friday, inviting readers to come on board and buy their chosen readsMy Kolkata
Swiggy has partnered with the Kolkata Traffic Police to conduct a road safety awareness session for delivery partners in Kolkata, under the ambit of Delivering Safely, its road safety charter. The programme was conducted to educate and empower delivery partners in the cityPress release
Nidhi Poddar and Sushil Poddar's book 'Blaze' was launched at the Kolkata International Book Fair on Friday eveningSoumyajit Dey