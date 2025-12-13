In pictures: Fan frenzy at Lake Town as 70-foot Lionel Messi statue unveiled

The 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy
Messi, who was at Hyatt Regency, unveiled the statue virtually in the presence Shah Rukh Khan
Fans kitted up in Messi 10 jerseys gathered in the early hours of the morning waiting for the historic reveal
A young fan on his father’s shoulder looks on as people make their best attempt at getting pictures
Argentina and India flags flying high in the area, creating a stadium like atmosphere on the roads of Lake Town
The 70-foot-tall statue of the G.O.A.T will now become a landmark for visitors as they cross through Lake Town