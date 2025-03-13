In pictures: Students from Manovikas Kendra, other Kolkata schools celebrate Basant Utsav 2025

Students from Manovikas Kendra and other Kolkata schools celebrate Basant Utsav 2025
Students and teachers came together to usher in the festival of colours through dance and music
Jaismita Alexander
Published 13.03.25, 11:23 AM
Manovikas Kendra, an institution for children with special needs, celebrated Basant Utsav with colours, music, and dance on March 12
Photos: Amit Datta
The event brought together students from four mainstream schools — Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Sri Sri Academy, Loreto Convent Entally, and Garden High School, alongside the students of Manovikas Kendra
Alokananda Roy, a renowned classical dancer, choreographer, and social reformer, was the guest of honour at the event
The programme commenced with a song by the students of Manovikas Kendra, welcoming spring and setting the stage for vibrant performances to follow
Mahadevi Birla World Academy students blended poetry recitals with folk-style singing, evoking the essence of the spring breeze and the fragrance of blooming flowers. Teachers from the school then took to the stage with a spirited dance performance
The younger students from Loreto Convent Entally brought to life the timeless love story of Radha and Krishna in Mathura through an enchanting performance
Sri Sri Academy followed, with a musical drama performance that illustrated the symbolism that lies in each colour and the beautiful blending of these colours to bring about the harmony of the festival
The students of Garden High School entertained the audience with a series of solo musical and instrumental pieces on the sarod and mandolin
Amita Prasad, director, Manovikas Kendra said: ‘The programme at Manovikas Kendra was like a dream fulfilled. Watching children united in joyous celebration, where differences were blurred, left us teary-eyed and overwhelmed with emotion. We look forward to more such inclusive events so that we can take small steps towards a more humane and empathetic society’