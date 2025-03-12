In pictures: From Gariahat to Burrabazar, city markets buzzing with Holi shoppers and goodies

It’s that time of the year when it’s all about colours – be it in food, drinks on your clothes, or your face! Holi is here and Kolkata’s markets are overflowing with Holi goodies and accessories. From pichkaris to clothes, wigs and sunglasses, here is a list of places you can get the essentials to celebrate the festive day.

Hatibagan

Topping the Holi essentials list, after gulal, are the pichkiris, or pichkaris. This festival of colours, you don’t need to settle for the boring and basic ones. At north Kolkata’s Hatibagan, one can get hold of some quirky and colourful pichkiris. From the classic pencil-shaped to umbrella-shaped ones — they are too tempting to resist buying!

Pocket pinch: Rs 170 to 250

There are some funky masks too at some stalls in Hatibagan. Tiger, lion, bear — choose your spirit animal! Colourful wigs are also available!

Pocket pinch: Rs 50-70 for masks; Rs 100 for wigs

Burrabazar

Flare sticks or colour smokes are available at Burrabazar to make your Holi party more fun! The wholesale market here has loads of products to offer. Gulal, pichkiris, masks, wigs and more are available.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150 onwards

Baguiati

A pristine, white t-shirt is mandatory gear on Holi. Baguiati market has stocked up on a variety of them.

Pocket pinch: Rs 200

Gariahat

White t-shirts are also available in Gariahat. So, if you are in south Kolkata, you can just get your hands on them from various stalls lining the main street. The Holi market here also has colourful wigs.

Pocket pinch: Rs 100-200 (For t-shirts and wigs)

A range of colourful flare sticks and party poppers are available at Gariahat market. If you are looking for something different, go for the magic flare sticks. Each stick emits multi-coloured smoke, setting the mood for your celebrations.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150-200

Jadubabur Bazar

Jadubabur Bazar is a popular hub for festive shopping, be it Rakhi or Holi. This time, they have organic gulal and this premium colour set that comes with an Avengers theme.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 100 for organic gulal; Rs 400 for Marvel Colour Set

Jadubabur Bazar also has an ample range of masks, pichkiris and quirky sunglasses for children.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 100-200 for masks; Rs 400-800 for pichkiris; Rs 100-150 for sunglasses.

Lake Market

Lake Market has always been a hub for festive shopping and it’s no different this Holi. You can find some festival essentials like these printed shirts that have Holi slogans on them.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 200

These are some of the cool pichkiris you can find at Lake Market in various sizes. The coolest of this lot has to be the Captain America shield and water gun.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 300-800 for Pichkiris