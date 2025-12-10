ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2025: Soul-stirring performances and a standing ovation for Parween Sultana

1 8

The inaugural evening on 5 December began with the ceremonial lighting and a flute recital by Pranjal Ghatak, one of the academy’s youngest scholars. The night reached its emotional peak when the ITC Sangeet Samman 2025 was conferred upon Begum Parween Sultana for her lifelong contribution to Hindustani classical music.

Scholar Pranjal Ghatak’s opening flute recital carried a sense of purity and calm, offering a seamless blend of youth and tradition.

Day 2 opened with Subhra Guha’s soulful vocal recital, followed by Kalyan Majumdar’s crisp sitar session. Later in the night, Deborshee Bhattacharjee and Mehtab Ali Niazi joined Yadnesh Raikar and S. Akash for a mesmerising sequence that bridged generations of talent.

The marathon session continued with Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty’s commanding Khayal presentation before giving way to Suresh Talwalkar’s dynamic percussion ensemble with Krishna Salunke and Parth Bhumkar. Ranjani and Gayatri’s Carnatic duet added a cross-genre spark that brought the house to its feet. As dawn approached, Uday Bhawalkar’s profound Dhrupad and Ashwini Bhide Deshpande’s graceful finale closed the day.

The final evening on 7 December opened with Meher Paralikar and Kasturi Joshi, whose performances radiated poise. Their melodic precision embodied the academy’s commitment to nurturing emerging voices.

A tabla duet by father-son duo Pandit Nayan Ghosh and Ishaan Ghosh was the highlight of Day 3 — a masterclass in rhythmic dialogue that won a standing ovation from the audience.

The festival concluded with a soulful vocal performance by Omkar Dadarkar, whose deeply felt renditions brought the three-day celebration to a poignant close.

As the curtains fell on the 54th ITC Sangeet Sammelan, executive director Saradindu Dutta hailed the event as “a celebration of continuity and devotion”.