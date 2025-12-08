‘Harry Potter’, ‘GoT’, DC Universe: What Netflix may own after Warner Bros. takeover

Netflix may boast of an extensive content library, including iconic franchises like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and even the DC Universe (Superman, Batman, Justice League), if its deal to acquire Warner Brothers Discovery at a whopping USD 82.7 billion materialises.

But that is not all. The streaming giant may also get rights to sitcoms like Friends and The Big Bang Theory — this may open the door to spin-offs and sequels. Here’s a rundown of what Netflix will own if the deal sees the light of the day.

All Harry Potter films and upcoming television shows

1 8 A still from ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ (2011) (IMDb)

Warner Bros. Pictures adapted J. K. Rowling’s series of seven fantasy novels into an eight-part film series. In 2016, the total value of the Harry Potter franchise was estimated at USD 25 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

The films star Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, with Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

A television series based on the books is in production at HBO. The cast of the upcoming reboot includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The entire DC Universe

2 8 A still from ‘Superman’ (2025) (IMDb)

Spanning films, television series, animation and games, the DC Universe encompasses Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the interconnected DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as well as James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reimagined DC Universe.

This means that films like Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Aquaman (2018), Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), and Superman (2025) will all belong to Netflix. John Cena-led superhero series Peacemaker is also part of the DC Universe.

All Game of Thrones TV shows and spin-offs

3 8 A still from ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011) (IMDb)

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series adapted by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss from A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of high fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin. Starring Sean Bean, Mark Addy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, and Emilia Clarke, the series attracted a record viewership on HBO.

Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Game of Thrones follows several story arcs throughout the course of the show — the political struggle for the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, the exiled last heir of a deposed dynasty plotting a return to power, and the Night’s Watch guarding the realm from threats beyond the northern border.

The show has spawned two spin-offs — House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Additionally, three animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice & Fire, are currently in development.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

4 8 A poster of ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ (IMDb)

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, F.R.I.E.N.D.S revolves around a group of six friends residing in New York, confronting their struggles and challenges, as a team and individually.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank in front of a live studio audience.

The Big Bang Theory

5 8 A still from ‘The Big bang Theory’ (2007) (IMDb)

The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show revolves around a group of brilliant but socially awkward scientists and their interactions with the world around them.

Casablanca

6 8 A still from ‘Casablanca’ (1942) (IMDb)

The iconic 1942 movie, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, could be available to stream on Netflix following the streamer’s merger with Warner Bros. Directed by Michael Curtiz, Casablanca is set during World War II.

The film follows Rick Blaine (Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco. Blaine learns that his former beloved Ilsa (Bergman) is in town. However, she is not alone. Her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), is with her.

Laszlo is a Czechoslovak resistance leader, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick is the only one who can help them get out of the country.

Cartoon Network and all its content

7 8 A poster of ‘Tom and Jerry’ (cartoonnetwork.fandom.com)

Launched on October 1, 1992, Cartoon Network is a sub-division of the Warner Bros. Discovery Networks. Cartoon Network is known for original animated hits like Adventure Time, Steven Universe, Gumball, Teen Titans Go and Ben 10. Classics like Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, Dexter's Lab, Popeye the Sailor Man and Courage the Cowardly Dog are also part of the channel’s slate.

The Sopranos

8 8 ‘The Sopranos’ poster (IMDb)

An American crime drama television series created by David Chase, The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a New Jersey Mafia boss who suffers from panic attacks. He reluctantly begins consulting psychiatrist Dr Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), who encourages him to open up about his difficulties. Edie Falco and Michael Imperioli also play key roles in the six-season series, which originally aired on HBO from January 1999 to June 2007.