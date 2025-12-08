MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
In pictures: Sara Ali Khan drops never-before-seen ‘Kedarnath’ BTS featuring Sushant Singh Rajput

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Kedarnath’ hit theatres on December 7, 2018

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.12.25, 12:31 PM

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from her 2018 debut film Kedarnath, also starring late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to mark seven years of the film’s release. Here’s a look.

1 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95
“7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017… not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it everyday,” Sara wrote on Instagram. 

2 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is the love story of a Muslim Pithoo (Sushant) and a Hindu girl in the temple town.

3 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

Sara and Sushant posed for a photo in between shots with Abhishek Kapoor. 

4 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

In a note on Instagram, Sara thanked Sushant, who passed away in 2020, for introducing her to black coffee, mountain treks, the magic of the moon, her love for the camera, and a valley that continues to nurture her.

5 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

A candid shot of Sara preparing for the day’s shoot in the wee hours. 

6 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

In another photo, Sara is seen receiving a tilak from a pandit by the banks of the river Ganga.

7 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

Sara posed for a photo with her on-screen family— Pooja Gor, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Sonali Sachdev.

8 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

A snapshot of Sara framing the tickets from her debut film.

9 9
Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

Sara was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a…Metro.

