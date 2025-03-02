Raftaar, KRSNA, Karma and Ravator get Kolkata grooving at Zomaland by Zomato at Aquatica
In pictures: Raftaar and KR$NA get Aquatica grooving at Zomaland Kolkata
Karma, Ravator and Gary Daniel also set the stage on fire, while comedian Abijit Ganguly left the audience in splits
Jaismita Alexander
Published 02.03.25, 01:37 PM
The on-stage performances at RuPay Zomaland by Zomato kept Kolkatans on their feet grooving to some upbeat music on Day 1 at Aquatica
Images by Soumyajit Dey
The evening kickstarted on a humorous note with Bengal boy comedian Abijit Ganguly tickling some funny bones
The sundowner took off with DJ Gary Daniel playing some vibrant beats and dynamic music
It was time for some more dance and music at Zomaland as Ravator took over the stage to play everything from Bollywood music and Coldplay and Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift
Rapper and singer Vivek Arora, aka Karma, stepped on to the stage to set it on fire with his original hits like ‘Lena Mera Naam’ and ‘Rap Karte Hai’
The last performance of Day One started with a bang as Raftaar and KR$NA conquered the stage. Raftaar got the crowd going crazy on his classic hit ‘All Black’
The duo got into a collab with their song ‘I’m ready’ that got the temperature rising
The Aquatica grounds turned into a party zone on the first day with Kolkatans gathering in their numbers
Best friends from Tollygunge, Alpana Shaw and CR Sucharita were thrilled to be at Zomaland for the first time. Alpana said: ‘I am loving the vibe here in the company of my bestie. We are here for Raftaar x KR$NA’
Preity Mishra and Sumant Choudhry, friends from central Kolkata, soaked in the energy of the place. Sumant said: ‘This is my first time visiting Zomaland. The music is great, and the food is even better. Raftaar and KR$NA are the ones I am here for!’