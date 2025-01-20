Pet-friendly fair in Belgachia, peace rally and more Kolkata news in pictures

Pet-Friendly Fair brought together pet lovers, families, and the community for a day filled with meaningful conversations, lively pet presence, and cultural performances at Belgachia Veterinary Hospital ground on MondayAmit Datta
Bengal Christian Council took out a peace rally from St Paul’s Cathedral to the pedestal of Gandhi statue on Monday.Suvendu Das
Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and the English cricket team took to the greens of the Eden Gardens to practise in the build-up to the first T20 International of the three-match series versus India starting from January 22Ashim Paul
Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) are jointly restoring Roxy cinema. The theatre is considered as one of the finest art deco architectures in the City of JoySuvendu Das
Bunkers are being made with sandbags at Red Road ahead of the Republic Day parade.AG
An artisan at Kumartuli works on Saraswati idols on Monday. This year, Saraswati Puja will be held on February 2Arnab Dutta
Folk artistes perform at Folk Art Utsav organised by Loko Folk Utsav Committee on Monday at Golf Green Central ParkMy Kolkata
(L-R) Mentor Zaheer Khan and owner Sanjiv Goenka announced Rishabh Pant as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season on MondayMy Kolkata