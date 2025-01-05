New Year celebrations, rise in temperature and more Kolkata news in pictures

6 9

A special poster of 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan', a film by Dev Entertainment Ventures, was unveiled at the newly renamed Binodini Theatre on January 1. The film directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee features actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. The cast and crew were present at the poster launch