New Year celebrations, rise in temperature and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the week that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 05.01.25, 06:46 PM
The temperature in Kolkata dipped since December 31 and the lowest temperature recorded by IMD on January 1 was 13.2˚C. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday evening was 16.2˚C
Soumyajit Dey
Former cricket and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly dribbling a football at Calcutta Sports Journalists Club on Maidan on Sunday
My Kolkata
Celebrating unity in diversity, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) is showcasing interactive Science Exhibits at West Bengal Minorities’ Development and Finance Corporation's Milan Utsav 2025 - from January 3 to 7 at Park Circus Maidan, Kolkata
BITM
Artistes perform during Bangla Sangeet Mela at Rabindra Sadan on January 4
Arnab Dutta
Venus appeared near the moon on January 3
Amit Datta
A special poster of 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan', a film by Dev Entertainment Ventures, was unveiled at the newly renamed Binodini Theatre on January 1. The film directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee features actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. The cast and crew were present at the poster launch
Press release
Pilgrims en route from Kachuberia Ghat to Gangasagar Mela in South 24-Parganas on January 1
Pintu Mondal
People queue up in front of Park Street restaurants and pubs to grab good times and food with their loved ones on December 31. In pictures, crowds in front of Trincas, Flurys and Kusum Rolls
Amit Datta
Visitors at the State Khadi Mela on December 30. The fair was held till January 5
Soumyajit Dey

