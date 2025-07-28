‘Before whom did PM Modi surrender?’: Pahalgam debate in Parliament turns fiery

After days of repeated disruptions, Parliament on Monday finally opened debate on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Though procedural chaos continued in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, several members across the political spectrum spoke during a special session in the Lower House, voicing sharply divergent views on India’s military response, foreign diplomacy and national security.

Here’s a roundup of who said what:

Rajnath Singh: ‘No pressure, no compromise’

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, while initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha, asserted that Operation Sindoor was “paused” only after the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives.

Brushing aside suggestions of international pressure or backchannel diplomacy, Singh made it clear that if Pakistan engages in further misadventure, India will respond with equal force.

He underlined that the military operation, targeting nine terror camps across the border, was a precise and well-coordinated strike that ensured no civilian casualties.

“Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose the option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians,” Singh said.

He rejected US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire, stating that India had neither compromised nor succumbed to external influence.

“Operation Sindoor is a symbol of our strength… it demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens,” he added.

S. Jaishankar: ‘India isolated the terrorists diplomatically’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the diplomatic groundwork that followed the Pahalgam attack, crediting India’s foreign outreach for the global condemnation of the terror strike. He pointed out that multilateral forums like BRICS and Quad issued statements supporting India, while France, Germany and the European Union extended diplomatic backing.

“Thanks to India’s diplomacy, The Resistance Front, which claimed the Pahalgam attack, has now been designated a global terror organisation,” he said.

Refuting Donald Trump’s claim of playing peacemaker, Jaishankar clarified that no conversation took place between PM Modi and Trump during the April-June period.

“When Pakistan reached out asking for a ceasefire, we told them it must come through the DGMO,” the minister revealed.

He hit out at the Opposition for questioning the operation’s success. “People who did nothing have the temerity to question the government that brought down Bahawalpur and Muridke terror sites.”

Congress's Gaurav Gogoi: ‘Who will take responsibility?’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a fierce attack on the government, questioning both its security preparedness before the Pahalgam attack and the rationale behind halting Operation Sindoor.

Demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah, Gogoi asked, “Who will take responsibility for the security lapses? The LG of Jammu and Kashmir or the home minister?”

He raised concerns over transparency, citing US claims and comments by military officials suggesting tactical shortcomings. “The people have a right to know, how many Indian jets were downed during the operation? What losses did we suffer?” Gogoi asked.

Referring to the government’s rhetoric of “ghar mein ghus ke maara”, Gogoi said that despite repeated claims of success, terrorism had not been wiped out.

“If Pakistan was ready to surrender, why did we stop? Before whom did PM Modi surrender?” he asked.

He criticised the Prime Minister for visiting a political event in Bihar instead of Pahalgam after returning from Saudi Arabia, contrasting it with Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the site of the attack.

“The military conflict with Pakistan was also a war of information. While some of us wanted to give the right information, others misled the country. We are not enemies of the state. We stand with the forces, but we will keep asking for the truth,” he concluded.

Ramashankar Rajbhar (SP): ‘Country wanted Operation Tandoor’

Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar took a more acerbic tone, arguing that public sentiment had demanded a far more aggressive response than Operation Sindoor.

“The country wanted Operation Tandoor, not Sindoor—to roast the terrorists behind Pahalgam. But instead, the government waited 17 days to respond,” Rajbhar said.

He questioned whether those responsible for the Pahalgam carnage were among the 100 terrorists reportedly killed during the operation. Rajbhar also took a swipe at the government over Donald Trump’s repeated claims of facilitating a ceasefire. “If what Trump said 26 times is true, then where do we stand? The real Vishwaguru was sitting in the White House,” he remarked.

However, Rajbhar praised the communal unity shown by Indians, saying terrorists failed in their objective to ignite religious riots. “Hindus and Muslims together foiled the enemy’s plans,” he added.

Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT): Don’t play cricket with Pakistan

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant criticised India’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup despite the tensions with Pakistan.

“This is no time for cricket with a country that has repeatedly wounded us. Sports and terror cannot be equated,” he said.

Sawant questioned why India halted the operation without extracting further concessions from Pakistan, arguing that this was a golden opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“If we were in a position of strength, why didn’t we go further, like Indira Gandhi did in 1971?” he asked.

He also expressed concern over global response. “No nation stood with us during Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, China and Turkey supported Pakistan. Even the IMF granted them a bailout,” he said.

Mehbooba Mufti: ‘Time to stop war cries and start dialogue’

In Srinagar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti struck a contrasting note, calling for dialogue over aggression.

Speaking at an event to mark her party’s foundation day, Mufti said, “If our country has to move forward, stop ranting about war. Talk about reconciliation with Pakistan.”

She argued that the people of Jammu and Kashmir bore the brunt of both the terror attacks and military responses, and thus had a legitimate say in India’s foreign policy with Pakistan.

“We want peace with dignity. If a Kashmiri doesn’t ask for dialogue, who will?” she said.

Mufti said PM Modi had the political capital to resolve the issue. “He went to Lahore uninvited. If he wills, he can solve Kashmir.”

She also welcomed India’s participation in the Asia Cup, saying sports should not be politicised.

(With inputs from PTI)