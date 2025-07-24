In pictures: Stars light up Anandabazar.com’s Bochhorer Best Awards 2025

1 21 Photos by Amit Datta, Abir Choudhury, Arnab Dutta and Soumyajit Dey

Stars lit up the night at ITC Sonar as Anandabazar.com’s Bochhorer Best 2025 brought together the biggest names of the city and beyond. Here’s a look.

Actress Koel Mallick opted for a black-and-silver zari embroidered sari for the awards night. A red bindi and matching lipshade complemented her look.

Dilip Ghosh with wife Rinku Majumdar.

Jaya Ahsan looked stunning in a maroon-and-ivory sari teamed with a stone-studded pearl choker and a red bindi. Her film Dear Maa is currently running in theatres.

Singer Anupam Roy was accompanied by his wife Prashmita Paul. The couple twinned in black at the event.

The Bochhorer Best Awards got a little brighter — just because Abir Chatterjee dropped by.

(Left to right) Arup Chakraborty (spokesperson and councillor, TMC), Kunal Ghosh (spokesperson, TMC), Arinjoy Bose (chief of Pratidin Digital) and Pracheta Gupta (writer and journalist) stepped up their style game and blended in with the stars on the red carpet.

Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury added his charm to the evening. His latest web series, Special Ops 2, is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Cardiac surgeon Kunal Sarkar was also among the attendees at Bochhorer Best.

Former cricketer Ranadeb Bose joined in the celebration.

(Top) Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education in the Union government, and (below) Samik Bhattacharya, Rajya Sabha MP and the Bengal BJP President, graced the Bochhorer Best ceremony with their presence.

Trina Saha (left) and Idhika Paul (right) turned heads in saris, effortlessly owning the spotlight.

Twinning in black, former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, and Baisakhi Banerjee, made a quiet, yet striking fashion statement.

Also in attendance were (L-R) filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay, composer Indraadip Dasgupta and actor-director Arindam Sil.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, former chief secretary of West Bengal, posed for the lens in a black-brown checkered Nehru coat worn over a white shirt and black trousers.

(Left) Churni Ganguly attended the ceremony with her husband, filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly; (right) Oindrila Sen came with Ankush Hazra.

(Left) Roopa Ganguly and (right) Dipsita Dhar were also present at the ceremony.

Darshana Banik walked the red carpet in a black-and-pink temple border tussar silk sari. She was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.

Among the other familiar faces at Bochhorer Best were (left) Sudeshna Roy and (right) Lagnajita Chakraborty.

Bibriti Chatterjee looked gorgeous in a blue sari. A nattily tied bun and minimalistic makeup completed her look.

Actor Saheb Bhattacharya attended the event with his Kothha co-star Kathakali Guha.