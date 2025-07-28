‘Adda Extreme Battle’ to ‘Bakaiti’: New films and web series streaming online this week

From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to thought-provoking documentaries and heartwarming romantic dramas, this week’s OTT releases promise a diverse slate of entertainment. Here’s everything you need to know.

Adda Extreme Battle

Streaming from: July 28

Streaming on: JioHotstar

1 10 JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT

Elvish Yadav hosts this new reality competition that pits 15 popular influencers into a brutal battleground of survival challenges. With tasks testing physical stamina, mental resilience, and emotional loyalty, alliances shift fast among the contestants, and betrayals are inevitable. Puja and Kunal vs. Pankaj and Diva, Purabi vs. Tanya, Rajat vs. Lovekesh, and Kushal and Yogesh vs. Nitin and Unnati are some of the battles teased by the makers.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Streaming from: July 29

Streaming on: Netflix

2 10 Netflix

The bizarre 2019 Facebook event ‘Storm Area 51’ gets a documentary treatment in Netflix’s latest Trainwreck instalment. What began as an internet joke soon snowballed into a real-world desert gathering that sparked military alerts and birthed an alien-themed festival. Featuring event creator Matty Roberts, alien cosplayers, and Nevada locals, the docu is a case study in how digital satire can spiral into an unexpected social phenomena.

WWE: Unreal

Streaming from: July 29

Streaming on: Netflix

3 10 Netflix

This five-episode docuseries takes viewers inside WWE writers’ room, where storylines for wrestling’s biggest events, like WrestleMania, are prepared. Narrated by Triple H and featuring stars like John Cena, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley, the series explores how character arcs are built, feuds developed, and shock moments planned by the makers. The show spotlights the creative disagreements and backstage politics that shape the final product in the ring.

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Streaming from:July 30

Streaming on: Netflix

4 10

Directed by Joe Berlinger, this three-part docu-series features previously unheard prison recordings of David Berkowitz, the infamous serial killer, Son of Sam, who terrorised New York City between 1975 and 1977. The tapes, recorded at Attica in 1980, offer insight into his motives behind the crimes. Also featuring interviews from investigators, reporters, and survivors, the series revisits the panic that gripped 1970s New York.

Glass Heart

Streaming from: July 31

Streaming on: Netflix

5 10 Netflix

Based on Mio Wakagi’s novel, Glass Heart is a Japanese music drama following the story of Akane, a college drummer who loses her spot in her music band. Her life takes a turn when she is recruited by another musician to join a new ensemble named TENBLANK. The series features some of the most notable names in Japanese cinema, including Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki, Keita Machida, Jun Shison, and Masaki Suda.

Marked

Streaming from: July 31

Streaming on: Netflix

6 10 Netflix

Marked is a South African crime thriller that revolves around Babalwa (Lerato Mvelase), a former-cop-turned-security guard whose daughter is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. With no financial options left, she plans a high-stakes heist with two unlikely accomplices.

Chief of War

Streaming from: August 1

Streaming on: Apple TV+

7 10 IMDb

Created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, Chief of War tells the story of Hawai‘i’s unification in the late 18th century from an indigenous perspective. Starring Momoa as Ka‘iana, a fierce warrior, the nine-episode series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, including Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis, and newcomer Kaina Makua.

My Oxford Year

Streaming from: August 1

Streaming on: Netflix

8 10 Netflix

Adapted from Julia Whelan’s novel, the romantic drama My Oxford Year follows American grad student Anna (Sofia Carson), who arrives at Oxford with big ambitions. But her plans are derailed because of her unexpected romance with British poet Jamie (Corey Mylchreest). Dougray Scott plays Jamie’s father, William, and Catherine McCormack is the latter’s wife, Antonia.

Bakaiti

Streaming from: August 1

Streaming on: ZEE5

9 10 ZEE5

Ameet Guptha helms Bakaiti, a slice-of-life series starring Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang in the role of parents with Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla playing their children. The series depicts an Indian middle class family, their trials and tribulations, everyday chaos, and the deep-rooted love that holds it all together.

Twisted Metal Season 2

Streaming from: August 1

Streaming on: Sony LIV

10 10 Sony LIV

The action-packed comedy series Twisted Metal returns with more chaos and carnage in its second instalment. Based on the cult vehicle combat video game, the show stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a fast-talking amnesiac struggling for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. After surviving a dangerous delivery mission in Season 1, John and his ally Quiet are now forced into the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, run by the mysterious Calypso. This season also introduces John’s masked sister Dollface, a vigilante with an agenda of her own.