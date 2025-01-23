Netaji's birth anniversary, preparations for book fair and more Kolkata news in pictures

Visitors paid respect to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan on the occasion of his birth anniversary on ThursdaySoumyajit Dey
Netaji's birth anniversary was also celebrated at Shyambazar five-point crossing by Netaji Janmotsav Samity on ThursdayAmit Datta
Visitors, including students, paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his family’s ancestral home in Subhasgram on Kolkata’s southern outskirts on his birth anniversaryPintu Mondal
Preparation for the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is underway at the Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake’s Karunamoyee. Germany is the theme country of the annual fair this time. It will be held from January 28 to February 9Arnab Dutta
Students participated in a five-day science and technology fair at Hedua Park in north Kolkata. The fair will end on January 26Arnab Dutta