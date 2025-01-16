Migratory birds at Rabindra Sarobar, Tollygunge high-rise demolition and more Kolkata news in pictures

Migratory birds like painted storks have assembled at Rabindra Sarobar. The birds take shelter on the trees at an island in the lakeSoumyajit Dey
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has begun demolition of the collapsed building in Baghajatin's Vidyasagar Colony on ThursdaySoumyajit Dey
Indian Army and Kolkata police personnel rehearse on Red Road on Thursday for the Republic Day paradeSuvendu Das
The 18th convocation and valedictory of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) Kolkata was held on January 16 at the St Xavier's College grounds. UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was the chief guest of the convocation Santa Dutta (De) Calcutta University vice-chancellor, presided over the ceremony and delivered the convocation address on ThursdayMy Kolkata
The graffiti on the staircase of Coffee House in Kolkata's College Street sparks nostalgia of the yesteryearsSatyajit Shaw