Migratory birds at Rabindra Sarobar, Tollygunge high-rise demolition and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 16.01.25, 07:26 PM
Migratory birds like painted storks have assembled at Rabindra Sarobar. The birds take shelter on the trees at an island in the lake
Soumyajit Dey
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has begun demolition of the collapsed building in Baghajatin's Vidyasagar Colony on Thursday
Soumyajit Dey
Indian Army and Kolkata police personnel rehearse on Red Road on Thursday for the Republic Day parade
Suvendu Das
The 18th convocation and valedictory of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) Kolkata was held on January 16 at the St Xavier's College grounds. UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was the chief guest of the convocation Santa Dutta (De) Calcutta University vice-chancellor, presided over the ceremony and delivered the convocation address on Thursday
My Kolkata
The graffiti on the staircase of Coffee House in Kolkata's College Street sparks nostalgia of the yesteryears
Satyajit Shaw

