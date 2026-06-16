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Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar stars of ‘Fifa gully’ in Fariapukur; pulls football fans from across Kolkata

Organised by a local club, a neighbourhood has been hand-painted with artworks of players and flags to celebrate the Fifa World Cup 2026

Mohul Bhattacharya Published 16.06.26, 12:42 PM

A narrow lane beside a roadside masjid in Fariapukur, Kolkata, has been decked up in colours of the beautiful game. Organised by the local club Ganpati Seva Dal, the whole community, including some 10 houses, has graffiti, artwork and cutouts of footballing stars.

A wall features the stars of Fifa World Cup 2026
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A wall features the stars of Fifa World Cup 2026

Photos: Amit Datta
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Fans from all around Kolkata gathered in the lanes of Fariapukur for the love of football
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Fans from all around Kolkata gathered in the lanes of Fariapukur for the love of football

Selfies and photo sessions are trending in the gullies of Masjid Road
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Selfies and photo sessions are trending in the gullies of Masjid Road

Cutout of the stars of football have been set up for fans to take pictures with
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Cutout of the stars of football have been set up for fans to take pictures with

The locality has become a stage for local footballing talents too
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The locality has become a stage for local footballing talents too

Members of Ganpati Seva Dal. The boys have drawn every single artwork by hand with just their mobile phones as reference images
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Members of Ganpati Seva Dal. The boys have drawn every single artwork by hand with just their mobile phones as reference images

A section of the street has been dedicated to the legends of football, national and international
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A section of the street has been dedicated to the legends of football, national and international

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Fifa World Cup 2026 Football Club
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