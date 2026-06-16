Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar stars of ‘Fifa gully’ in Fariapukur; pulls football fans from across Kolkata
Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar stars of ‘Fifa gully’ in Fariapukur; pulls football fans from across Kolkata
Organised by a local club, a neighbourhood has been hand-painted with artworks of players and flags to celebrate the Fifa World Cup 2026
Mohul Bhattacharya
Published 16.06.26, 12:42 PM
A narrow lane beside a roadside masjid in Fariapukur, Kolkata, has been decked up in colours of the beautiful game. Organised by the local club Ganpati Seva Dal, the whole community, including some 10 houses, has graffiti, artwork and cutouts of footballing stars.
A wall features the stars of Fifa World Cup 2026
Photos: Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
Fans from all around Kolkata gathered in the lanes of Fariapukur for the love of football
Selfies and photo sessions are trending in the gullies of Masjid Road
Cutout of the stars of football have been set up for fans to take pictures with
The locality has become a stage for local footballing talents too
Members of Ganpati Seva Dal. The boys have drawn every single artwork by hand with just their mobile phones as reference images
A section of the street has been dedicated to the legends of football, national and international