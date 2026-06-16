Iran refuses to fold, denies New Zealand an opening World Cup win with tense 2-2 draw

1 5 New Zealand's Callan Elliot in action with Iran's Milad Mohammadi during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 15, 2026. (All images by Reuters)

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Iran twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand in an exciting World Cup clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday, as protests against Tehran's government and a tentative agreement to end the US-Iran war formed a charged backdrop to the match.

New Zealand took an early lead when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood.

The goal was celebrated by some fans critical of the Iranian government, many of whom carried Iran's pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag. Some also booed Iran's national anthem before kickoff.

2 5 Iranian fans display the pre-revolutionary 'Lion and Sun' flag inside Los Angeles Stadium ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15, 2026.

But most of the crowd of more than 70,000 appeared firmly behind Team Melli, chanting "Ir-ran! Ir-ran!" and erupting when Ramin Rezaeian equalised shortly after the half-hour mark.

Rezaeian, one of several Iran players who had not played club football since February after the domestic league was suspended amid US and Israeli airstrikes, reacted quickest to a blocked shot and poked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Wood and Just combined again early in the second half, the New Zealand captain sliding a precise pass into the 26-year-old forward's path before Just hammered home to restore the All Whites' lead.

Iran responded 10 minutes later with a super goal from Mohammad Mohebbi, who headed Rezaeian's perfect cross in off the far post to make it 2-2.

3 5 Iran's Milad Mohammadi in action with New Zealand defender Michael Boxall during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 15, 2026.

The stalemate means all the teams in Group G have one point after Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday.

New Zealand, making their third appearance at the finals, remain without a win at a World Cup after seven matches. Iran are looking to reach the knockout round for the first time.

However, New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley praised his players for a battling performance in a 2-2 draw with Iran despite coming tantalisingly close to a first-ever World Cup win, saying they showed the kind of quality needed to clear that hurdle.

"That may be our best performance ever, or since I've been involved with the All Whites, which is a long time," Bazeley said.

4 5 New Zealand's Elijah shakes hands with Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi and Ali Nemati after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 15, 2026.

"Overall, I thought it was a really strong performance and I think we showed the world who we are and who our players are."

The match laid bare divisions among Iranian American fans, many of whom said they felt torn between pride at seeing Iran on the sport's biggest stage, anger over Tehran's crackdown on protesters and concern over Washington's bombing campaign.

Before kickoff, about 300 to 500 protesters gathered outside the stadium, waving anti-government signs and flags.

Some Iranian Americans had said attending the match would imply support for Iran's government, while others said they wanted to set politics aside and support the players.

5 5 Iranian fans gather in a park in Tehran to watch the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match between Iran and New Zealand on June 16, 2026.

Iran arrived at the tournament amid heightened tensions with host nation the United States, forcing the team to base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, and commute across the border for a World Cup in which all three of their group-stage matches are being played on US soil.

Some members of the Iranian delegation were also denied entry to the United States.

The opener came less than 24 hours after a framework agreement was announced to end months of war between Iran and the US, a conflict that had cast a shadow over the country's participation in the tournament.

Iran will next return to Los Angeles to face Belgium on Sunday when New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver.

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