India secures Slovakia's support for permanent UN Security Council seat, elevates ties with 11 pacts

1 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini, in Slovakia on June 15, 2026. (All pictures by PTI)

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Slovakia backed India's bid for permanent membership in a "reformed" UN Security Council as the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Central European nation.

New Delhi's candidature has received backing from a growing number of countries, including several European nations, as well as the other members of the G4 grouping — Brazil, Germany and Japan.

In a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on Monday, the two sides underlined the need for comprehensive reforms of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the UNSC, to make them "more representative, inclusive and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities".

The two leaders stressed the urgent need to expand the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

2 8 Bratislava Castle is illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Slovakia, in Bratislava, Slovakia on June 16, 2026.

"In this context, India appreciated Slovakia's continued support for India's permanent membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council," the joint statement said.

Modi and Fico reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism with the United Nations at its core and agreed to coordinate closely in global forums, including the UN.

India has long been pressing for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded Security Council, contending that the current structure of the 15-member body is outdated and does not adequately reflect contemporary global realities.

UNSC comprises five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

3 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Order of the 'White Double Cross, 1st Class', the highest national honour of the Slovak Republic, from Slovak President Peter Pellegrini during a ceremony, in Slovakia on June 15, 2026.

Slovakia also reaffirmed its constructive approach towards India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), a 48-nation multilateral export control regime.

Modi's visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993, saw the two nations elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains.

Modi was in Bratislava as part of his weeklong visit to Europe.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, respect for international law and freedom of navigation.

Modi and Fico also unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

4 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini, unseen, in Slovakia on June 15, 2026.

They also strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 last year, in which 26 people were shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The two countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and called for strong action against terrorists and entities designated by the UNSC's 1267 Sanctions Committee, as well as their proxies, sponsors, financiers and supporters.

India and Slovakia also agreed to work closely towards the early finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the United Nations.

On defence cooperation, the two leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in defence technologies, research and development, capacity building and defence industrial cooperation.

5 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high tea meeting, in Bratislava, Slovakia on June 15, 2026.

They welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of critical information infrastructure and in preventing and countering cybercrime, while promoting a secure, accessible, stable, interoperable, and resilient digital space.

Following the talks, both countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership and firmed up 11 agreements to expand the bilateral cooperation in a range of areas such as migration, digital technology and defence.

"We have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared beliefs, shared priorities, and shared future," Modi said in his media statement.

6 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico, receives a ceremonial welcome on his arrival, in Bratislava, Slovakia on June 15, 2026.

Modi and Fico also agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector with a view to promoting energy security, sustainability and resilience through diversification of energy sources, including nuclear energy and geothermal power.

"Our potential is vast. Our aspirations are even greater. Automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing, and green technologies are areas of particular interest to us," he said.

"Today, we combined our strengths on all these issues and took several important decisions for the benefit of the people of both countries." Modi also said that the defence cooperation between India and Slovakia is a testament to the "deep mutual trust and strategic convergence" between the two sides.

The leaders also expressed their commitment to supporting each other in safeguarding information technology systems against emerging quantum threats to cryptography, including through preparedness for post-quantum security transitions.

7 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of the Indian community during a welcome ceremony, in Slovakia on June 15, 2026.

Welcoming the conclusion of negotiations on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement in January this year, the leaders called for its early signing and implementation to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment.

They agreed to further strengthen the role of the India-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee in identifying and promoting high-potential areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries agreed to boost cooperation in sectors such as meteorology, hydrology, automotive manufacturing, electronics, railways, clean energy, healthcare, education, space technology and labour mobility.

India and Slovakia agreed to further strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, start-ups, innovation ecosystems, research institutions and technology companies, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

8 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini view artworks at the exhibition 'Varanasi Through the Eyes of Slovak Artists', showcasing depictions of the spiritual heritage, cultural traditions and daily life of Varanasi, in Slovakia on June 15, 2026.

They also encouraged exploring direct air connectivity between India and Slovakia to facilitate growing economic, business and people-to-people exchanges.

On Monday, Modi, who has been on a visit to Slovakia, was conferred with the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class). This is his 33rd international honour.

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini conferred the award on Modi at a ceremony in Bratislava.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest civilian and military state decoration awarded exclusively to foreign citizens by Slovakia.

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