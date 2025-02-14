Mango buds appear, rising temperature and more Kolkata news in pictures

5 5

Due to the closure of East-West Metro (Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V), people wait in long queues at the Sealdah Railway Station on Friday. Services along the Green Line have been suspended for four days starting Thursday, for a communication trial, the Metro said in a statement on Wednesday. The 4-day suspension will be the first of the two back-to-back phases with the second one scheduled from February 20 to 23, the statement said. The trial will be held as the tunnelling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations has been completed.