Mango buds appear, rising temperature and more Kolkata news in pictures

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 14.02.25, 05:23 PM
As spring approaches, buds appear on mango trees
Ramit Sarkar
The sale of caps increases at Esplanade as it gets hotter
Amit Datta
The stricken Bangladeshi cargo ship, MV Sea World, is sinking in the Muriganga river near Ghoramara Island. Presently, it has been split into two with a crack down the middle. The 100-ft Bangladeshi barge carrying fly ash struck a sandbar off Ghoramara Island on Thursday
Pintu Mondal
The sale of cut fruits goes unchecked in the streets of Kolkata despite the health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) setting guidelines for food and water safety
Amit Datta
Due to the closure of East-West Metro (Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V), people wait in long queues at the Sealdah Railway Station on Friday. Services along the Green Line have been suspended for four days starting Thursday, for a communication trial, the Metro said in a statement on Wednesday. The 4-day suspension will be the first of the two back-to-back phases with the second one scheduled from February 20 to 23, the statement said. The trial will be held as the tunnelling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations has been completed.
Suvendu Das

