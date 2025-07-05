Kolkata marks Road Safety Week with rallies, street plays and school lessons

In a bid to raise public awareness about road safety, the Kolkata Traffic Police has launched a series of initiatives as part of Road Safety Week, being observed across the city from July 2 to July 8.

Motorcyclists were provided helmets as part of a city-wide distribution drive, while a motorcycle rally underscored the importance of responsible riding.

The initiative also reached educational institutions, where road safety lessons were introduced to engage and inform school students about best practices and traffic discipline from a young age.

As part of the awareness campaign, the Jadavpur Traffic Guard staged a play at South City Mall, drawing a crowd of onlookers who were seen enjoying the performance. The interactive event conveyed important safety messages in an engaging format.

